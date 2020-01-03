STUARTS DRAFT — Luray junior Brynlee Burrill grabbed a missed free throw with 6.3 seconds remaining and raced downcourt to score the winning layup at the buzzer as visiting Luray defeated Stuarts Draft, 61-60, in girls basketball on Friday night.
Before that, the Cougars built a big lead, only to see the visitors whittle it down in the fourth quarter.
“That was a game between two really good teams,” said Stuarts Draft head coach Brad DeWitt.
The Bulldogs remained undefeated (8-0) on the season and spurted to an early 14-5 lead after a three-pointer by freshman Jaidyn McClung.
But the Cougars scored nine unanswered points to finish out the first quarter tied at 14.
In a game with huge momentum swings, Luray opened the second period with the first eight points.
But then, the game turned again as Draft began to move the ball well and find open shooters.
Stuarts Draft finished off the half by scoring 20 straight points, fueled by a pair of three-pointers by junior McKinley Fitzgerald and another by senior Jessi Beam to lead 34-22 at the break.
The Cougars’ run extended into the second half as Madi Armentrout drained a triple and junior Hadley May hit a pair of free throws.
This completed a 25-point Draft scoring run.
Then, in another turn, Luray sophomore Emilee Weakley took over, as the Bulldogs began their comeback.
Still, the Cougars carried an 11-point lead (49-38) into the fourth quarter as Fitzgerald scored on a scoop shot and converted the following free throw.
Lyndsey Harris dropped in a pair of free throws to open the final period and Draft’s lead increased to 13 (51-38).
With fouls mounting on Stuarts Draft, the Bulldogs got to the line often and converted most of their chances.
“Getting in the bonus early helped us a lot,” said Luray head coach Joe Lucas.
Luray was able to use its free throws to get closer with the clock stopped.
The Bulldogs employed a full court press which the Cougars broke for the most part, but used up a lot of energy trying to break.
Fitzgerald’s pair of foul shots gave Draft a 60-56 lead with a minute and a half, but the Cougars failed to score again.
McClung hit one free throw in the final minute and Weakley scored in the lane with 17.6 seconds remaining, leaving the Cougars with a tenuous 60-59 lead.
Forced to foul, Weakley put Harris on the line for two free throws with 6.3 seconds.
Burrill snatched the second shot rebound and dribbled coast-to-coast and dropped in the winner just before the buzzer sounded.
“This was our biggest win,” Lucas said. Both of Stuarts Draft’s only losses have come to the Bulldogs, who defeated Draft in Luray in the first game of the season.
Weakley nearly matched her school record of 41 points, scoring 39 with 12 rebounds, including 20-of-23 from the free throw line.
“She’s a heck of a player,” DeWitt said.
Burrill scored 16 points.
For the Cougars (6-2), Fitzgerald led the way with 17 points, including four 3-pointers.
May finished with a dozen points, while Leah Wood crashed the boards for 12 rebounds and Harris assisted on six buckets.
“We’re improving and we will learn from this,” DeWitt said.
The Cougars are back in action on Saturday in the Rock the Ribbon Tournament at Rockbridge County High School, facing Parry McCluer at 11:30 a.m.
Luray 61, Stuarts Draft 60
LURAY (61) — Weakley 9 20-23 39, Alger 1 0-0 2, Burrill 5 4-6 16, McClung 1 1-2 4. Totals 16 25-31 61.
STUARTS DRAFT (60) — Armentrout 3 0-0 9, Fitzgerald 5 3-3 17, Sorrells 1 3-4 5, Harris 1 2-4 4, May 4 4-4 12, Wood 4 0-0 8, Edwards 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 12-15 60.
LURAY 14 8 16 23 — 61
STUARTS DRAFT 14 20 15 11 — 60
