STAUNTON — Stuart Hall’s boys finished second at the inaugural Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Middle School Basketball Tournament played Saturday at Shelburne Middle School.
After winning their first two games, the Dragons fell 48-28 to host Shelburne in the championship. Stuart Hall surged to a 15-5 lead after the first quarter, but Shelburne’s pressure caused the Dragons to run out of gas over the final three periods. Jacob Goldenberg paced the Dragons with 11 points.
In the quarterfinals, Stuart Hall knocked off Beverley Manor Middle School 42-33. The Dragons led 21-18, and then held Beverley Manor to only four fourth-quarter points to secure the win. Goldenberg had 23 points and nine steals, while Jackson Hines added 11 points and eight rebounds.
In the semifinals, the Dragons thumped Kate Collins Middle School 50-36. The defense limited Kate Collins to 11 points in the first half to forge a 20-11 margin. A 21-point outburst in the fourth quarter sealed the outcome. Goldenberg led the way with 25 points and Jackson Brammer tallied 11. Rob Spurlock worked the boards for nine rebounds.
In the girls tournament, Stuart Hall lost 26-16 to rival Grace Christian in the quarterfinals. The Dragons failed to score in the first quarter to put them in an early hole. Sapphire Guertler and Jordan Bowman each scored seven points for the Dragons.
Stuart Hall is back on the court Monday for VACA games against Mount Carmel Christian.
