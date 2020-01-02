PENN LAIRD — The Miller School boys basketball team scored the first 15 points of the fourth period to break open the game in a 72-47 nondistrict win over Wilson Memorial on the first night of the Twila Showalter Tip-Off Classic at Spotswood High School on Thursday night.
Having fought back a spirited third-quarter run by the Green Hornets, the Mavericks exploded for 27 points in the final frame to put the game away.
“We knew what we were going to run into,” Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman said.
Miller (9-5) began with a 20-point first quarter, but the Hornets’ Jaxon Hartman kept Wilson in the game with 11 of his team-high 13 points in the period.
Miller raced out to a 30-13 lead in the second quarter after junior Quadir Pettaway scored on a baby hook and then connected on a 3-pointer to lead 33-15.
But the Hornets crawled back into range, scoring the final seven points of the half on baskets by Zakar Woodson and Gabe LaGrua and a 3-pointer from Gabe Brown to trail by 11 (33-22) at the break.
“[Wilson] had a fantastic game plan, something we hadn’t seen before this year,” first-year Miller head coach Jack Meriwether said. “They knew our personnel.”
Wilson (2-5) crept closer in the third quarter, cutting the once-large Miller lead to just five points (43-38) near the end of the period before senior Keaton Howard ended the Hornets’ rally.
Once the game got to the final period, though, it was all Miller.
For the game, Miller junior Clarence Rupert scored 22 points, including a thunderous dunk to conclude the scoring.
Rupert was named the Player of the Game for the Mavericks, while Hartman grabbed that honor for Wilson.
Howard finished with 16 points (including four 3-pointers) while Pettaway and Gabe Jimerson each scored 14 points for the Mavericks.
LaGrua scored 11 points for Wilson, while Hartman added eight rebounds and three steals and Gunter contributed seven rebounds and four assists.
Wilson’s leading scorer Matt Poole was held out of the game with a sprained ankle, suffered in practice.
“[Miller] had size, were patient and moved the ball around well,” Coach Hartman said. “We ended up chasing a lot. It was always going to be a tough matchup for us and we ran out of gas.”
Next up for Wilson is a game Friday in the second day of action in the tournament against E.C. Glass at 4:30, while Miller, which suited up just six varsity players, faces host Spotswood in the final game of the classic, slated for 7:30 p.m.
