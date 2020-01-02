PENN LAIRD — The Miller School girls basketball team opened the Twila Showalter Tip-Off Classic with a 49-40 victory over Wilson Memorial on Thursday afternoon at Spotswood High School.
To begin, it appeared the game would be a shootout, with both teams scoring 18 points in the first quarter.
But defense took over for the remainder of the contest as the two teams settled in.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Miller sophomore Olivia Wagner broke a 20-all tie in the second period and the Green Hornets could never make up the deficit.
Wilson (2-4) cut the lead to four two times in the third quarter, ending the period with a steal and free throw by freshman Laci Norman. Miller clung to a 37-33 lead heading into the final quarter.
Wilson threatened again midway through the fourth period as Brooke Cason’s 3-pointer shaved the Mavericks’ lead to just 43-40.
But Miller’s defense remained resolute and Wilson couldn’t muster another point as the Mavericks hit a bucket and four free throws down the stretch.
“We were flat early on,” Miller coach James Braxton said. “We turned it over too many times, but we got a little cushion and led for the whole second half. We showed grit and stayed together.”
Wagner led all scorers with 20 points for the Mavericks (9-4) and was named Player of the Game for Miller, while Wilson junior Korinne Baska gained that honor for the Hornets after scoring 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
“We stayed in the game and played better today,” said WMHS head coach Jackie Bryan. “We remained poised, but we didn’t finish shots.”
Bryan said that the Hornets were using their early non-district games to find confidence and get better.
For Miller, senior Talia Prosper and freshman Presleigh Braxton scored 11 and 10 points respectively to complement Wagner.
Wilson junior Madison Flint added eight points for the Hornets.
In Friday’s second round of action, Wilson will face Pulaski County at 3 p.m. while Miller faces host Spotswood at 6 p.m.
Next week, Wilson plays three times, against Page County, Broadway and Turner Ashby.
