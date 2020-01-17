GREENVILLE — Riverheads’ Grant Painter is a scoring machine.
The senior scored 19 of the game-high 25 points in the first half Friday night as the Gladiators withstood the struggling Fort Defiance Indians 56-40 in Shenandoah District boys basketball.
Riverheads rebounded from a tough 57-54 overtime loss Tuesday at Wilson Memorial. The Gladiators never trailed, leading by nine after the first quarter and turning the game into an apparent blowout, 31-13, by halftime.
But the Gladiators lost their focus in the third quarter, and Fort took advantage, cutting the deficit to 43-33 going to the final eight minutes. The Indians scored the first basket of the fourth quarter, but couldn’t slice anymore off the lead.
“I was disappointed in the third quarter,” Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey said. “We worked our butts off in the first half to get a commanding lead only to let them back into the game. We have a find a way to carry a first half like we had into the second.”
Painter was the central figure in staking the Gladiators to their big lead. He had 13 first-quarter points before adding a pair of 3-pointers in the second period.
“We are very aware of Painter and the player he is, but that awareness the coaches stressed wasn’t taken out on the floor,” Fort head coach Brandon Fulk said. “We gave him different defensive looks only to give some easy looks which he killed us on.”
Since the Shenandoah District no longer has a postseason tournament, both teams are jockeying for positioning in their respective regions with only four weeks left in the regular season.
Riverheads (8-2, 1-1) is hoping to mirror the football team’s success by garnering the No. 1 seed in Region 1B, which brings home-court advantage through regional play. The Gladiators entered Friday’s game with a solid lead over Carver Academy for the top spot, and the win over the Class 3 Indians will only solidify the position.
“Our goal at the end of the regular season is to have the No. 1 seed,” Coffey said. “And then to win the regional title and host a state game. I don’t want to be on the road.”
Fort (1-10, 0-2), on the other hand, has its work cut out to earn the district’s automatic bid into the eight-team Region 3C field. Either Wilson Memorial or the Indians will get the single berth from the Shenandoah based on a their 10-game district record, while the other has a shot at the lone at-large bid. The clock is ticking on the Indians, who are mired in a seven-game losing streak.
The Gladiators, coming off a stretch of four road trips in five games and six of their first nine, relished their return home, especially Painter.
Painter got the Gladiators off to a blazing start, scoring the team’s first eight points, which included a 3-pointer and a three-point play when he was fouled on a jumper. The Indians never got closer than five points the rest of the game.
Painter’s two 3s in the second quarter sandwiched a triple by his brother Adam, opening a 25-9 advantage.
“We couldn’t make any stops in the first half,” Fulk said. “And we had eight turnovers. They have hurt us all season.”
The Gladiators seemingly had the game in hand when Painter’s fourth triple upped the margin to 43-27 late in the third quarter. But Fort scored the final six points to bring the count within working distance at 43-33.
“Our defense let us down in the quarter,” Coffey said. “It got closer than it needed to be.”
Vincent Sipe, who scored 13 of his team-high 17 points in the second half, hit a short baseline jumper to begin the final eight minutes, and suddenly the Indians only trailed 43-35.
But Honor Robinson rescued Riverheads, scoring three straight buckets in the paint, his only points of the game, increasing the lead to 49-37.
“Honor stepped up big in the quarter,” Coffey said. “Those were huge baskets at a crucial time. We have to put four quarters together. There is a spot in every game where we make things interesting when it doesn’t have to be.”
Despite the loss, Fulk was pleased with the effort.
“I think we just ran out of gas and energy from battling back,” he said. “There was no quit in the guys during the second half. Sipe played his best game of the season in helping us get back into it.”
Both teams continue to wage district battles Tuesday. Riverheads hosts the up-and-down Staunton Storm in the middle contest of a three-game homestand, while the Indians are home to high-scoring Stuarts Draft.
Riverheads escaped with a 41-38 victory in the jayvee game.
