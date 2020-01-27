Prep basketball: Green Hornet girls take down Page County

SHENANDOAH — Wilson Memorial outscored Page County 26-11 in the second quarter Monday night, and the Green Hornets went on to down the Panthers 67-53 in nondistrict girls basketball.
The big second period enabled the Hornets to enjoy a 43-25 halftime advantage. The margin allowed Wilson to withstand a third-quarter charge by the Panthers when they outscored the Hornets 18-7. Page never got closer over the final eight minutes as Wilson regrouped with a 17-10 fourth.
Brooke Cason led four Hornets in double figures with 19 points. Ashley Morani tallied 16, while Korinne Baska and Madison Flint each had 13. Morani capped a big double-double with 15 rebounds as the Hornets had a 42-28 edge on the boards.
Wilson (8-8) returns to Shenandoah District play Tuesday for a home game against Staunton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.