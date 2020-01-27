MADISON HEIGHTS — Ridgeview Christian split makeup games Monday night with Temple Christian in nonconference action.
The Crusaders escaped with a 36-34 win on Emily Campbell’s late 3-pointer in the girls game. Graycee McClure led Ridegview (5-5) with 13 points and Campbell tallied seven.
Ridgeview (4-8) fell 58-43 in the boys game. Vlad Perdue paced the Crusaders with 12 points, while Levi Nice and Edward Riley each contributed 10.
Both Ridgeview teams are right back on the court Tuesday for VACA Central District home clashes against United Christian Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.