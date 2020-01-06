Ridgeview girls suffer loss
STUARTS DRAFT — Roanoke Valley Christian dealt the Ridgeview Christian Crusaders a 35-32 setback Monday night in nonconference girls basketball.
Graycee McClure paced the Crusaders with 16 points.
In middle school basketball, Cornerstone Christian swept Ridgeview. The girls lost 38-12 as Moriah Nice scored 10 points. The boys fell 36-23 as Isaac Nice had 17 points for the Crusaders.
Ridgeview has a home varsity doubleheader Tuesday, if the weather cooperates, against Blue Ridge Christian in VACA Central District clashes.
Hornets snap losing streak
FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial snapped a four-game losing streak Monday night as the Green Hornets dumped the Page County Panthers 51-40 in nondistrict girls basketball.
The Hornets surged to an 11-6 lead after one quarter, and maintained the five-point advantage, 23-18, at the break. Wilson extended its lead to six points, 35-29, after the third quarter before putting the game out of reach in the final eight minutes.
Korinne Baska sparked the Hornets with 15 points, while Madison Flint and LeAnna Rankin each tallied eight. Ashley Morani and Brooke Cason both contributed seven. Baska also pulled down nine rebounds.
Wilson (3-5) is right back on the court Tuesday for a home clash with one-win Broadway.
