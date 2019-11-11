Prep volleyball: Gladiators state-bound again

GREENVILLE — The Riverheads High School volleyball team took the next step Monday night toward a goal that began last season after a state championship final loss.
Winning in straight sets over visiting Altavista, the Gladiators punched their ticket back to the state tournament, winning 25-15, 26-24, 25-4 in the Region 2B semifinal match.
The Gladiators won comfortably in the first set, but were pushed into extra points in the second by an inspired group of Colonels.
The third set was never in doubt as the Red Pride dominated from the opening serve.
“We got comfortable,” said Riverheads High Head Coach Nyssa Stapleton. “They are a very scrappy team and they provide great competition every year. We had to work ourselves out of it, but the girls know what to do.”
Riverheads was cruising in the first set, leading 21-9 after an ace serve from senior Samantha Persinger. But Altavista came to life and made a slight comeback, foreshadowing the drama to come in the second set.
Riverheads appeared firmly in control to start the pivotal second set, racing out to a 5-0 lead before the visitors began chipping into the lead.
In spite of a strong challenge from their opponents, the Gladiators never actually surrendered the lead, but a block by Altavista sophomore Keegan deBernard, put the Colonels with 24-23. Riverheads hit the next ball out and suddenly the set was tied at 24.
The Gladiators regrouped, aided by a carry by Altavista and a ball hit out, avoiding a scare and moving on to the final set.
“They got in our heads, but we were OK,” said Riverheads junior Sydney Phillips. “We had to push harder in the third set because we realized we had to go back to states.”
The Gladiators were hitting on all cylinders in the final set, giving up only four Altavista points.
“I am so happy about it,” Stapleton said. “After last year, we are going to give it another shot.”
Sophomore Dayton Moore assisted on 27 points and added four digs, three blocks, three aces and a kill, while senior Abbey Eavers had nine kills, three digs, six blocks and an ace.
Phillips chipped in with six digs, five kills and two aces.
The Gladiators (20-3) will host Rappahannock County on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in the regional finals.
“Having another home match gives us a lot of motivation,” Phillips said.
With another win in the regional final, the Gladiators would host a first-round Class 1 state match on Saturday against the loser of Middlesex and Rappahannock (Warsaw).
