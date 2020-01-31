BUFFALO GAP — The Stuarts Draft girls basketball team spurted out to an insurmountable 17-2 lead and never gave up ground as the Cougars defeated Buffalo Gap 49-33 on Friday night.
The Draft defense keyed the offense and the aggressive "D" allowed the Cougars to convert multiple opportunities on the offensive end.
The Cougars' hot start put Gap in an early hole that it never really dug out of.
Bison junior Amaya Lucas led all scorers with 20 points, but the rest of the Bison collectively could only muster 13.
"She (Lucas) is a really good player and she's gonna get her points," said Stuarts Draft head coach Brad DeWitt.
But the Cougars had good ball movement against the Gap zone.
"Ball fakes and penetration worked well for us," DeWitt said.
A pair of three-point plays by Draft junior McKinley Fitzgerald at the end of the second period increased the visitors lead to 31-14 by halftime.
The Bison came out more aggressive defensively to start the second half, holding the Cougars scoreless for more than four minutes at the outset.
But the Cougars' defense kept the Bison from making a significant dent in the lead.
"We picked up a ton of deflections," DeWitt said. "Our defense was a game-changer."
In the fourth period, the Cougars extended the lead to 47-21 on an assist from Fitzgerald to sophomore Leah Wood. "She (Wood) has been good all year," DeWitt said. "She's long and athletic and brings a lot of energy."
Wood led the Cougars with 18 points, McKinley dropped in 15 and Hadley May scored 11 points in the post.
May, returning to the lineup this week after sustaining an injury which laid her up for three games, was happy to return to action.
"It's amazing being back with the team," May said. "My teammates were wonderful; we looked like a team tonight."
Lucas also pulled down 10 rebounds and had three steals for the Bison.
For Stuarts Draft, senior Lyndsay Harris had three assists, two steals and a block, while Fitzgerald added four rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals and Madi Armentrout had five rebounds and a steal.
"We had a lot of girls contribute," DeWitt said. "On any given night, it can be anyone."
The Cougars improved to 11-4 overall and 4-2 in Shenandoah District play. They have two tough road games next week; at Wilson on Tuesday and at Fort Defiance on Friday.
The Bison fell to 9-9 and 2-4 in the district.
