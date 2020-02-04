CHARLOTTESVILLE — Ridgeview Christian dropped a pair of games to Regents School on Tuesday in nonconference basketball.
Ridgeview’s girls lost 41-40 on a foul shot with two seconds remaining in the game. Kadri Romanin led the Crusaders with 18 points, while Alexa Glover tallied nine.
Regents dominated the boys game 70-35. Edward Riley had nine points for the Crusaders.
