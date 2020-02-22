STUARTS DRAFT — Stuart Hall’s bid for the VACA North Region boys basketball championship came up short Saturday after Regents School escaped the Dragons 50-44 in the title clash at Ridgeview Christian.
Despite the close setback, the Dragons still advance to next week’s VACA state tournament and will host a lower seed from the South Region in the quarterfinals.
