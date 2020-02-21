STUARTS DRAFT — Regents School’s Elizabeth Cramer poured in 37 points Friday night, leading the way to a 53-50 upset of the Stuart Hall Dragons in the VACA North Region girls basketball tournament semifinals at Ridgeview Christian.
The Dragons, who were undefeated in VACA Central District play with a 9-0 record during the regular season, got 26 points from Lexi Lee, while Ruby Adkins tallied 18.
The loss drops Stuart Hall into the consolation game at 10 a.m. Saturday against host Ridgeview Christian. The Dragons still qualify for next week’s VACA state tournament no matter what happens Saturday.
