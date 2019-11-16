BLACKSBURG — Ridgeview Christian kicked off its boys basketball season by winning one of three games at the Dayspring Christian tournament.
On Friday the Crusaders escaped Christian Heritage 62-55, while they followed on Saturday with a 50-33 loss to Covington Boys Home, and later Saturday, fell to Jefferson Christian 58-49.
In the Christian Heritage game, Levi Nice sparked the Crusaders with 24 points. Carson Woody added 12 and Noah Reinmann contributed 10.
Nice had 16 points and nine rebounds in the setback to Covington Boys Home. Nice finished with 32 points against Jefferson Christian, which went 3-0 at the tourney.
Nice and Woody were selected to the all-tournament team.
Ridgeview (1-2) is now idle until Dec. 6 when the Crusaders participate in the two-day Fresta Valley Tip-Off Tournament.
