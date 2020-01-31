STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian girls notched a big VACA Central District victory Friday night as the Crusaders escaped the rival Grace Christian Warriors 44-35.
Graycee McClure led the Crusaders with 19 points and Alexa Glover contributed nine.
Ridgeview (7-5, 3-3) hits the road Tuesday to Regents School in Charlottesville.
In the boys game, Ridgeview Christian hits 18-of-20 free throws Friday night as the Crusaders dumped rival Grace Christian in VACA Central District boys basketball.
Levi Nice paced the Crusaders with 21 points, while Noah Reinmann added 14.
Ridgeview (6-8, 2-3) travels Tuesday to Regents School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.