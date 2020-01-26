STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian celebrated its homecoming Friday night by knocking off Dayspring Christian 50-44 in nonconference boys basketball.
Matthew Elijah led the Crusaders with 13 points, while Levi Nice tallied 10 and Will Shirley eight.
Ridgeview Christian (4-7) returns to action Monday along with the girls for makeup games at Temple Christian.
