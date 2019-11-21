ROANOKE — Ridgeview Christian first varsity-level girls’ basketball game in six years didn’t go according to plan Thursday night as the Crusaders fell 53-28 to Roanoke Valley Christian in nonconference play.

Ridgeview last had a varsity girls’ team in the 2012-13 season.

Graycee McClure led the Crusaders with 11 points.

Ridgeview (0-1) is idle until Dec. 6 when the Crusaders compete in the two-day Fresta Valley Tip-Off Tournament.

