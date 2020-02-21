STUARTS DRAFT — Mount Carmel Christian handed the Ridgeview Christian Crusaders a 72-44 loss Friday in the semifinals of the VACA North Region girls basketball tournament played on the Crusaders’ home court.
Graycee McClure led the Crusaders with 11 points, while Kadri Romanin added 10.
Ridgeview will play in the consolation game 10 a.m. Saturday against Regents School. The Crusaders still advance to next week’s VACA state tournament regardless of the consolation outcome.
