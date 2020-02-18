STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian’s girls basketball punched its ticket into the VACA North Region tournament semifinals Tuesday night after the Crusaders thumped United Christian Academy 56-32 in a quarterfinal matchup.
Emily Campbell sparked the Crusaders with 17 points, while Kadri Romanins tallied 14.
Ridgeview Christian, the host school for the semifinals, consolation and championship games, will tangle with Mount Carmel Christian at 3 p.m. Friday in the first semifinal of the day. Regents School and Stuart Hall meet in the second semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Mount Carmel advanced by drubbing Grace Christian 81-30.
The consolation and championship games are scheduled for Saturday.
