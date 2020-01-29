STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian scored a pair of victories Tuesday night over United Christian Academy in VACA Central District basketball.
The Crusaders won the girls game 46-25, and the boys followed with a 48-31 decision over UCA.
Kadri Romanin paced the Crusaders in the girls game with 14 points and Graycee McClure added 10.
For the boys, Levi Nice netted 17, Edward Riley 10 and Will Shirley nine.
Ridgeview’s boys and girls have VACA Central District clashes Friday at home against rival Grace Christian.
