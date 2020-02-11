STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian wrapped up the regular season Tuesday night by sweeping Blue Ridge Christian in VACA Central District battles.
The Crusaders won the girls game 46-31. Kadri Romanin led the way with 13 points, while Emily Campbell had 10 and Nichelle Elijah nine.
Second-seeded Ridgeview opens VACA North Region tournament play 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against third-seeded United Christian Academy.
The boys won 58-57 on Vlad Perdue’s layup at the buzzer off an inbound pass. Levi Nice scored 20 points, and Will Shirley and Perdue each tallied nine.
The third-seeded Crusader boys travel to second-seeded United Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Monday for first-round tourney action.
