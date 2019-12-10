STUARTS DRAFT — Mount Carmel Christian dealt Ridgeview Christian a 54-24 setback Tuesday night in the VACA Central District girls’ basketball opener for the Crusaders.
Kadri Romanin led the Crusaders with nine points.
Ridgeview (2-2, 0-1) hosts Regents School on Friday in another VACA Central District clash.
