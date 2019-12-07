MARSHALL — Ridgeview Christian’s girls’ basketball team captured the title Saturday at the Fresta Valley Tip-Off Tournament by whipping the host team 38-22.
The Crusader boys won the consolation game 48-33 over Fresta Valley.
Alexa Glover sparked the Ridgeview girls with 10 points, while Graycee McClure added eight. McClure was voted the tourney’s MVP and Emily Campbell made the all-tournament team.
In the boys’ game, Vlad Perdew led the Crusaders with 13 points. Matthew Elijah tallied 11 and Levi Nice contributed nine. Nice was selected the MVP.
Ridgeview’s girls (2-1) host Mount Carmel Christian on Tuesday in their VACA Central District opener. The Crusader boys (2-3) aren’t back on the court until Friday for a home game against Regents School, which is also their district opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.