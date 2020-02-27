GREENVILLE — Head coaches go to sleep at night dreaming of their teams playing a perfect game with the season on the line.
Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey had his dreams become reality Thursday night.
The Gladiators punched their ticket back to the Class 1 boys basketball state tournament by executing a near-flawless game plan to oust the Carver College and Career Academy Wolverines 63-42 in the Region 1B semifinals.
Riverheads was locked in for 32 minutes, especially in the third quarter when the Gladiators turned a three-point halftime lead in a 19-point blowout after outscoring CCCA 23-7.
The Gladiators held CCCA to only 16 second-half points when the Wolverines’ shots stopped falling after a blazing start.
“That was the most focused and most perfectly executed game plan we’ve had in four years,” Coffey said. “The four seniors went out on the court refusing for their season and careers to come to an end. That was a team effort every coach dreams about.”
The two teams have become familiar Region 1B combatants. Thursday marked the third straight year they have met, twice in win-or-go-home games. Riverheads eliminated the Wolverines 57-48 in the 2018 semifinals played in Greenville, while CCCA knocked off the Gladiators 54-42 in last season’s regional championship played at Hopewell High School.
In the series’ latest edition, the Gladiators were vastly undersized compared to CCCA, but nobody told that to Riverheads. The region’s No. 1-seeded team went mano-on-mano on the boards and outscrapped the Wolverines to win the rebounding battle.
“Our three keys coming in were hitting the boards, shot selection and taking care of the ball,” said Coffey, whose team won the glass battle, shot 48 percent and commit only eight turnovers.
Coffey’s No. 1 rebounding objective was keeping CCCA’s 6-foot-4 senior Rome Hudson away from the boards. That task fell on the board shoulders of Deacon Moore, who was giving away at least six inches.
“I told Deacon that I didn’t care if he didn’t get a single rebound himself, but I didn’t want Hudson getting any either. Hudson kept us at bay in the loss last year,” Coffey said.
With Moore occupying Hudson, that meant the other four Gladiators had to crash the boards, and they did, grabbing almost every missed shot or loose ball. No one did a better glass job than 5-foot-11 Elijah Dunlap, who played more like 6-foot-11 by pulling down 11.
“What Elijah did rebounding was incredible,” Coffey said. “He was one of the smallest players on the floor, and he was right in there mixing it up. That shows the heart and determination in him. And the other three guys were also right there for a key rebound or knocking the ball loose and diving on the floor to retrieve it.”
Dunlap’s contributions didn’t stop on the defensive end. The senior, who quarterbacked the football team to its fourth straight state title in December, had been struggling to find the range on the other end, but drilled a pair of clutch 3-pointers during the decisive third-quarter outburst that broke the game open. He finished with 12 points, his first time in double figures since Jan. 31, for a clutch double-double performance.
“Elijah had lost some confidence in his shooting, but he’s been in the gym putting in extra work, and it paid off big time,” Coffey said.
CCCA took it to the Gladiators early, bolting to a 10-3 lead before the home team finally found its footing with an 8-0 run, fueled by an old-fashioned three-point play and 3-pointer from Grant Painter.
Darius Johnson had a personal 5-0 spurt, allowing the Wolverines to hold a 15-13 lead after eight minutes.
“The key was to be able to play through their runs,” Coffey said. “They hit us early, but were able to bounce right back.”
The falling shots started to disappear for CCCA in the second period, especially for Johnson. The senior had 12 points midway of the quarter, but never scored again.
In the meantime, Riverheads started to seize the momentum in front of its raucous home fans. Trailing 19-15, the Painter brothers, Grant and Adam, hit back-to-back 3s, sparking a 12-2 burst for a 27-21 margin with 58.2 seconds left in the half.
CCCA got a potential confidence booster when Aaron Wilson drained a 35-footer at the buzzer, slicing the deficit in half at 29-26.
After Hudson opened the second half with a basket, the rest of the quarter and second half belonged to the Gladiators.
Dunlap’s first bomb of the period capped a 9-0 spree, opening a 38-28 advantage at the 4:36 mark. Then Dunlap bombed one in from left corner and threaded a laser pass to a wide-open Zack Adams under the basket as the margin mushroomed to 43-29.
The Gladiators wrapped up the explosive eight minutes on a 9-2 blitz. The last five points came when Adam Painter went up between two CCCA defenders and purposely tipped the offensive rebound into the hands of Moore for the layup, and Grant Painter hit three free throws after getting fouled with 1.2 seconds on the clock. Painter finished the game with 28 points, including 17 in the first half.
“We had a lot of well-timed passes the whole game, but especially in the third quarter,” Coffey said.
The Wolverines never made a serious challenge in the final eight minutes.
CCCA head coach William Simon said once the shots stopped falling and some foul trouble to Hudson, it just started snowballing and it couldn’t be stopped.
“When Hudson got his second foul, it kind of slowed our momentum,” he said. “We wanted to play inside-out and that wasn’t there. Riverheads shot the ball great and makes you pay for your mistakes. It seemed like they got to every loose ball. Having home-court advantage is a real key this time of year.”
Coffey had preached since the first day of practice the importance of being the No. 1 seed.
“We didn’t want to be on a bus traveling 2 or 3 hours,” he said. “Being at home is huge.”
And just because the Gladiators are state-bound and hosting the regional championship 4 p.m. Saturday against second-seeded Sussex Central, Coffey doesn’t expect to see any letup.
“I know the guys will be just as focused Saturday as they were tonight,” he said. “Winning the regional title keeps us at home (at a neutral site) for the state quarterfinal game. We don’t want to be on a bus. That has happened the last two years, and the results haven’t been good.”
