GREENVILLE — The Riverheads boys basketball team made history this past week when it defeated Sussex Central, 46-40, to win the first regional title in school history.
The Gladiators, 14-8 overall, would like to make more history in the days as they chase an elusive state championship.
The first step in that quest comes Friday when the Gladiators play Mathews in the Class 1 state quarterfinals at Stuarts Draft High School. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Mathews enters the state tournament with a 20-7 record. The Blue Devils lost at Colonial Beach in the regional championship game, 78-61.
Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey expects a tough matchup Friday.
“They play in that Northern Neck area so they’re going to be battle tested. You’re looking at a very versatile team coming in here. Anyone who is still playing at this time of year is going to be good. It’s going to be a tough challenge for us.”
At the offensive end, the Blue Devils can score in a variety of way.
“They have a couple of kids who shoot it pretty well. Their best player, No. 10 (6-2 wing player Caleb Jordan) can really finish around the rim,” said Coffey.
At the defensive end, Coffey expects to see a lot of man-to-man with a little zone (1-3-1) mixed in.
“Friday night, you’re going to see a Mathews team that’s pretty similar to us in a lot of ways.,” Coffey added.
The Gladiators don’t live and die by the 3-point shot, but the long-range shot is a big part of their offense. Riverheads is led by senior guard Grant Painter, the Region 1B Player of the Year. Grant’s younger brother Adam was also a first-team all-region pick and senior guard Elijah Dunlap was a second-team pick. Those three along with Zack Adams are all capable of knocking down the 3-ball.
“I think we’ve show the ability to get the ball in the paint and score, but we’re certainly a lot better when we’re making shots from the perimeter,” Coffey said. “I think there are three keys to our offense and if you see those happening, we’re probably playing pretty well. One we have to play at our tempo. Two, our shot selection has to be good. And three, we need to minimize turnovers. In our first two regional games we had less than 10 turnovers.”
Add one more key for the Gladiators.
“We have to be able to get on the boards,” Coffey added. “We’re not a tall basketball team. Lately, we’ve been doing an adequate job on the boards. We have to rebound.”
The win over Sussex Central in the regional final provided the Gladiators with one big advantage. The team can stay in Augusta County for Friday’s game.
“Staying home is huge,” Coffey admitted. “When you have to make a three-to-four hour road trip, it’s tough to get your fan base to follow. We travel pretty well at Riverheads, but that’s a tough trip for our fans. Against Sussex Central our fans were incredible. We won’t be playing on our home court Friday, but I think our fans will make that trip to Draft,” Coffey said with a chuckle.
