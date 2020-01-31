GREENVILLE — Riverheads lost its mojo the last couple weeks. Consider it found.
The Gladiators landed a roundhouse punch early in the first quarter, and Wilson Memorial never got off the floor, suffering a lopsided 78-56 loss in Shenandoah District boys basketball.
Riverheads got a heaping measure of revenge on its county rival after falling 57-54 in overtime in the first meeting on Jan. 14.
The hot-shooting Gladiators had a 13-point lead less than five minutes into the game, and Wilson never got closer than eight the rest of the way.
Friday’s game, which started the second rotation through the district schedule, was a matchup between a pair of struggling teams as the regular season heads into its final two weeks. The Gladiators came into the night losing four of five, while the Hornets had dropped four of six.
The victory enabled Riverheads (10-5, 2-4) to maintain the No. 1 seed in Region 1B, which brings home-court advantage throughout the regional tournament.
To matter a horrible night even worse for Wilson (5-11, 2-4), Fort Defiance knocked off Staunton 64-58 in overtime Friday, leaving the two teams tied for the district’s automatic berth into the Region 3C field. Just a week ago, the Hornets had taken a two-game lead over Fort after beating the Indians in Fishersville. Fort has lost since, while Wilson hasn’t won. The two squads play again on the final night of the regular season.
Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey promised after Tuesday’s loss at Stuarts Draft that the problems haunting his team during the recent slump would be fixed. At least for one night, the Gladiators played like a well-oiled machine.
“The good thing about the mistakes we had been making were they are all fixable,” he said. “I told the kids they were making the same mistakes over and over, and to at least go out and find a new mistake to make.”
Coffey was hard-pressed to find a lot a flaws after the dominating rout.
“We played hard, we played smart and we played together. Those are three key components to winning,” he said. “That was our most complete game of the season.”
The Gladiators swamped Wilson with a balanced scoring attack that had five players reach double figures, led by an ailing Grant Painter, who poured in a game-high 28.
“One of my favorite parts after a game is to look and see how balanced our scoring was on the night. You can’t ask for anything better than tonight with five guys in double figures,” Coffey said. “Painter has been sick for several days, and didn’t practice Thursday, but he left it all out there. He is a tremendous competitor.”
Riverheads hit four 3s in the game’s first 4:19 for a sudden 18-5 advantage. It was game, set and match at that point.
Zack Adams sparked the early barrage with a pair from downtown, while Elijah Dunlap and Grant Painter found the range.
The Hornets used a 5-0 spurt that closed the gap to 18-10, but Adam Painter was fouled shooting a 3 with 32.4 seconds left, and the junior converted all three free throws for a 21-10 advantage after eight minutes.
The game got completely away from Wilson in the second quarter, getting outscored 23-12 as the Gladiators doubled the score, 44-22, at the break.
Riverheads scored at will against the Hornets’ porous defense, especially in the paint. Honor Robinson did the bulk of the inside damage with eight points, while Dunlap and Adam Painter each drained 3s.
The only thing that kept the Hornets from being in a deeper halftime hole was Josh Johnson half-court basket at the buzzer.
The second half was played on even terms, but the damage had already been done on the Hornets.
“Chad does a great job coaching those guys,” Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman said. “They shoot the heck out of the ball. We had them shooting 60 percent, and you aren’t going to beat many teams that shoot that high percentage.”
The Gladiators connected nine times from downtown on the night.
Hartman wasn’t surprised at how the Gladiators regained their form.
“They do not quit no matter what is going on,” he said. “They play hard and work for one another. They know how to bounce back from adversity with their toughness.”
Besides Painter’s 28, Robinson scored 13, while Adam Painter and Dunlap each had a dozen. Adams contributed 11.
Emmanuel Gunter was the lone Hornet to reach double-digit scoring with 10.
Both teams have road games Tuesday with Riverheads traveling to Fort Defiance and Wilson going to first-place Stuarts Draft.
In the jayvee game, Wilson’s Aiden Podgorski hit a short jumper in the lane with 3.7 seconds left to give the Hornets a 54-52 victory. Podgorski finished with 15 points, while Lucas Schatz added 12. For the Gladiators, Levi Byer had 15, and Michael King and Noah Williams each had 12.
