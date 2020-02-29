GREENVILLE — How many teams can say they won a regional championship by scoring only one fourth-quarter field goal?
Riverheads, please stand up and take a well-deserved bow.
The Gladiators did the unorthodox in a lot of different ways Saturday, but when the clock hit 0:00, they had persevered for a 46-40 victory over the Sussex Central Tigers to capture the Region 1B boys basketball tournament championship.
Riverheads’ first regional championship in school history was far from a Rembrandt, but at this stage of the season artistic beauty matters little.
Truth be told, the game was weird, especially from the Gladiators’ viewpoint. They made only three field goals inside the arc, while draining 10 3-pointers. Then in the fourth quarter, Riverheads used the foul line to keep the Tigers at bay, hitting 10-of-12 attempts after not going to the line in the first three quarters.
The only fourth-quarter field goal, and it was a doozy, came with 10 seconds left when Grant Painter stepped in front of a bounce pass and raced nearly three-quarter court for the layup and the final 46-40 margin.
“It was not the usual way to win a game,” Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey said. “Every one of those free throws was pressure-packed. It was a one-possession most of the time, especially in the final three minutes, and we were able to make it two possessions.”
The Gladiators won despite an offense that had more hiccups than fluid moments, especially in the second half when they made only five field goals. The hot 3-point shooting at the start actually turned out to be a detriment.
“We became stagnant offensively because we fell in love too much with the 3,” Coffey said. “Our movement without the ball was not good at all. That contributed to our offensive woes late in the game.”
Riverheads started unleashing 3s from the opening tip, hitting its first four attempts. Adam Painter ripped three, while older brother Grant had one for a 12-4 lead at the 2:47 mark. Deacon Moore’s conventional layup off a pass from Ryan Farris gave the Gladiators a 14-6 lead after eight minutes.
Grant Painter had all three of the Gladiators’ second-quarter field goals, and of course, all were from distance. The last one opened a 23-12 margin with 56 seconds left in the half.
The Tigers scored the final four points, slicing the deficit to a manageable 23-16 at the break.
“We knew we couldn’t match them 3-for-3,” Sussex Central fifth-year head coach Ivin Parker said. “They are a great 3-shooting team from what we saw on film. We wanted to keep it a low-scoring game.”
Sussex Central carried that spark into the second half, scoring the first nine points behind Tavon Jones and Imir Clark to lead for the first time at 25-23 at the 3:40 mark.
“We wanted to pick up the defensive intensity with traps and pressure to cause turnovers,” Parker said. “The zone got them out of their comfort zone.”
Riverheads’ offense began to struggle after halftime against the Tigers’ quick zone, which forced four turnovers in the quarter.
“We started making uncharacteristic passes,” Coffey said. “Their quickness bothered us. Sussex was moving to the next pass before we made the first.”
The Tigers took their biggest lead at 28-25 on Isaiah Miranda’s bomb, the team’s only one of the game, but the experienced Gladiators regained their composure in a loud way.
Adam Painter buried back-to-back 3s and Elijah Dunlap hit one at the buzzer, his only points of the game, as the Gladiators used the lightning-fast finish to seize a 34-28 advantage.
Grant Painter’s two free throws with 3:48 remaining kept the six-point lead at 38-32.
The Tigers got right back in the game with two baskets, the last one coming off a turnover. Painter converted two more free throws for a 40-36 margin, but another Riverheads miscue led a layup and back to a two-point game.
Zack Adams calmly hit two at the line for his only points of the game with 1:53 left. Miranda’s stickback got the Tigers within two again, but they never got any closer.
After a pair of Gladiator timeouts with under a minute remaining, Grant Painter sealed the championship by hitting a pair of free throws with 21.1 seconds and making the sensational steal for the clincher.
Grant finished with a game-high 21 points, including four 3s, while Adam drilled five from downtown to end with 17 points.
“It was like a chess match out there between the coaches,” Coffey said. “Both of us were making moves to counter the other’s. We spent too much time playing the way they wanted us to play, but at the end of the third quarter and in the fourth we did a better job setting up our offense. We finally got them to where they were scrambling and that created some fouls, which got us to the line.”
The regional title means the Gladiators stay in Augusta County for their Class 1 state quarterfinal clash with the Region 1A runner-up Mathews, which got whipped 78-61 by Colonial Beach. The game will be played Friday tentatively at either Buffalo Gap or Stuarts Draft high schools.
“It’s great to be staying home,” Coffey said. “These guys suffered heartbreak the last two years in the regional finals. They have a refuse-to-lose mentality. If you think you won’t be beat, you can’t be beat.”
Coffey was ecstatic to have a role in school history.
“I just glad to be part of it,” he said. “There have been a ton of talented teams that have come through this school, and to be here is really special. I am so happy for these guys. They have worked from Day 1, which started for them four or five years ago.”
Riverheads and Sussex Central have a history on the football field during the playoffs, including a title game clash in 2016, and Parker would like to see it extend into basketball.
“I hope we can see them again in the state semifinals,” he said.
