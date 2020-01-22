GREENVILLE — The Riverheads Gladiators avenged an earlier loss to Waynesboro, handily defeating the Little Giants 65-43 in nondistrict boys basketball action on Wednesday night.
Playing without the services of senior Damien Fisher and Luke Young, both out because of injuries, the Little Giants were handicapped from the start.
“Obviously they have a huge impact,” Waynesboro coach Alex Graves said. “That’s two seniors who give us leadership; we missed them dearly tonight.”
The losses of Fisher and Young might have altered the final outcome, but the Gladiators were only too happy to take advantage.
Riverheads got hot from three-point range and continued to increase its lead.
After the first period, the Gladiators led 14-10, but a bucket by Honor Robinson and a three-pointer by Elijah Dunlap to open the second frame.
Still, midway through the quarter, the Giants were hanging around and a strong take to the hoop by senior Jacob Allen narrowed the Riverheads lead to 22-18.
But from there, the Red Pride (9-3 overall, 1-2 Shenandoah District) ran away and hid from the visitors.
Finishing the half on a 13-4 run, Riverheads took complete control.
“This was the most complete game we’ve played this season,” Riverheads coach Chad Coffey said. “Both offensively and defensively — this was the game we’ve been looking for.”
The Gladiators opened the second half on a 15-3 run to begin the third quarter, doubling Waynesboro’s score (50-25) midway through the period.
Riverheads was able to play its entire bench in the fourth quarter.
“It’s mid-season, so this was the kind of game we need,” Coffey said.
The Little Giants (7-6, 1-3 Valley District) will have to regroup quickly and hope to have Fisher back for Friday.
“Riverheads is a good team,” Graves said. “We had some trouble against their trap, but we played hard.”
Waynesboro senior Dayvon Young led his team with 10 points while Allen and Evan Sites scored eight each.
Dunlap led the Red Pride with 24 points, including four 3-pointers, while Grant Painter scored 14 with four 3-pointers and Robinson added 11 points.
Waynesboro re-enters Valley District play on Friday, traveling to Rockbridge County, while Riverheads has a key district and rivalry matchup at Buffalo Gap.
