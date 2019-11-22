GREENVILLE — Riverheads teammates Braeson Fulton and Grant Painter committed to play baseball at James Madison University before the start of their sophomore high school season.
Friday afternoon the duo made the commitments official when they signed letters of intent to JMU in front of family, teammates, coaches, administrators and friends in the school’s auditorium.
Riverheads head baseball coach Rodney Painter, who is also Grant’s dad, recognized the significance of two small-school players getting the chance to play at the Division I level.
“What are the odds?” the Riverheads head coach asked. “Both are obviously talented players, but they both worked extremely hard to put themselves in the position to play Division I baseball.”
Grant Painter hits at the top of the order and plays shortstop for the Gladiators while Fulton hits in the middle of the order and is a catcher/infielder.
The dup has helped lead the Gladiators to the top of Division 1 high school baseball in Virginia. As sophomores the Gladiators won the state title while a year ago Riverheads reached the state semifinals. Both were all-state first-teamers a year ago and were co-Region B Division 1 Players of the Year.
Before committing to the Dukes, Painter and Fulton had talked about playing together in college.
“I guess you could say we fantasized about playing together at JMU. We talked about it,” Fulton said. “It’s pretty cool to be blessed with this opportunity to play together in college.”
Painter is looking forward to earning playing time with the Dukes.
“I guess I’m going in as a middle infielder, but I really don’t have a set position,” Painter said. “I’ll play anywhere the coaches need me. Whatever I have to do to contribute, that’s what I’ll do.”
Painter realizes adjusting to the college game will take hard work.
“The speed of the game at that level is much faster,” Painter said. “I’m going to keep working on getting stronger, getting faster. Obviously, getting used to the velocity at that level will be an adjustment. Everyone will be throwing 90.”
Painter admitted that playing close to home was a big factor.
“The location was huge,” he said. “Being close to home, close to family meant a lot. I also really liked the coaching staff. It just felt like the right place for me to continue playing.”
Painter plans to pursue a major in the exercise science field.
Fulton spent the majority of time last season at third base for Riverheads, but will be going to JMU as a catcher.
“Last year in high school I moved to third base because that was what was best for the team,” Fulton said. “But catching is what I like to do and it’s what I want to do. I’m going to JMU as a catcher.”
Like Painter, the chance to play close to home was a big draw.
“I’m a big family guy so staying close to home so my family can watch most of the games was big. I really like the coaching staff. Really, it was just the total vibe.”
Fulton is ready to put in the hard work once he arrives at JMU. “The biggest thing is the pitching. Getting your timing down against that type of velocity will be a transition. “I’m just going to work hard at my craft and try to get better every day.”
Fulton will study business management at JMU
While both have certainly put in the work to earn the opportunity to play Division I baseball, they did so without specializing.
Fulton joined the Red Pride football team this season and quickly established himself as one of the top offensive weapons in the area as a running back and receiver. In a couple weeks, Painter will hit the hardwood and returns as one to the top scoring threats on the local hoops scene.
Rodney Painter, the head coach, is looking forward to one more spring with the duo anchoring the lineup.
“We’ve had two very successful seasons,,” said the Riverheads head coach. “We’ve got some other kids coming back who can play. Grant and Braeson are good players and they’re also good leaders. We’re excited about the opportunity to have another successful year.”
Painter and Fulton will join two more local high school players with the Diamond Dukes. Fort Defiance junior pitcher Ryan Cook recently committed to JMU and Broadway outfielder Bryce Suters is also a JMU commit.
