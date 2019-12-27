BUFFALO GAP — Riverheads and Buffalo Gap picked up victories Friday on the opening day of the Country Christmas Boy’s Basketball Shootout hosted by Buffalo Gap High School.
Riverheads led buzzer to buzzer in a 50-40 win over Altavista. Gap rallied from a 13-point, second-half deficit to force overtime and then controlled the extra session for a 62-58 victory over James River.
Riverheads held Altavista without a field goal in the first quarter to take an 8-3 lead and the Gladiators never trailed.
After Evan Scruggs scored Altavista’s first basket to open the second quarter, Riverheads used an 8-1 spurt to take a double-digit lead. Two buckets by Grant Painter and a layup by his brother Adam put Riverheads on top 14-5. After an Altavista free throw, Deacon Moore scored in transition, giving the Gladiators a 16-6 advantage.
A 6-0 spurt gave Riverheads its biggest lead of the first half, Zach Adams scored four points and Steven Sorrells added two foul shots for a 26-12 lead. Randle Ford converted a three-point play for the Colonels before Adams added another bucket, putting Riverheads up 28-15 at the half.
Riverheads used a 7-0 run late in the third quarter to open its biggest lead of the game. Elijah Dunlap scored inside and Ryan Farris knocked down a 3-pointer, making the score 38-23. Honor Robinson then scored on a stickback, pushing the margin to 40-23.
The Gladiators had four players score at least eight points in the win with Adams and Adam Painter leading the way with 11 points each. Dunlap scored nine points and Grant Painter added eight.
“I read a quote awhile back that said defense and rebounding travels,” said Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey. “I thought we did a great job on the boards and our defense was solid all night.”
In the final game of the day, Buffalo Gap trailed 33-20 early in the third quarter against James River before the offense started to show signs of production.
“I chewed on them at halftime,” said Gap head coach Chad Ward. “We wanted to start playing inside-out and see if we couldn’t get some shots around the rim. We started attacking the basket and were able to get back in the game.”
Seven points from Blake Holden fueled a 10-2 Bison run that trimmed the James River lead to 35-30. At the end of the third quarter the Bison were still down by eight, 41-33.
Gap trailed by nine, 48-39, before Weston Smith sparked an 8-0 flurry to pull the Bison to within one with just under a minute left to play. Smith hit a 15-footer with a hand in his face and Andrew Weatherman scored in the paint to pull Gap to within 48-43. Smith knocked down another pull-up jumper and then added a bucket in traffic to make it a one-point game with 57 seconds left
James River freshman Ryan Steger hit two free throws with 40 seconds remaining to put the margin at three and that set up a frantic finish for the Bison.
Weatherman drilled a 3-pointer for the apparent tying points, but Ward had called a timeout just before the shot. Gap came out of the timeout and Weatherman duplicated the shot to tie the score at 50-50 with 10.7 seconds left. James River had a chance to win, but a jumper at the buzzer was partially blocked as the game headed to overtime.
The Knights’ Jacob Alderson hit 1-of-2 free throws to open the extra session, but Weatherman answered with a bucket to give Gap its first lead of the game, 52-51. Smith then added a baseline jumper for a three-point lead.
Patrick Clevenger scored after an offensive rebound to pull James River back to within one, but Gap scored the next seven points to take control.
“Weston made some big-time shots in the fourth quarter to get us close,” said Ward. “Andrew hit that 3-pointer but I had asked for a timeout. We drew up a play during the timeout and we had some different options for our shooters and Andrew stepped up and knocked down the shot again.”
Smith led the Bison with 16 points, followed by Holden with 15 and Leatherman with 14. Steger scored 27 points for James River.
In the junior varsity games, Altavista defeated Riverheads 40-31 and James River downed Buffalo Gap 48-35.
