GREENVILLE — Riverheads and Essex won’t be strangers in the night when they clash Saturday in the Class 1 state semifinals.
The Gladiators and Trojans are colliding on the football field for the fourth consecutive year in the playoffs, and the three previous times Riverheads has continued its season en route to winning the state championship.
The game marks the second year in a row Essex has traveled to Greenville for the semifinals, losing 28-8 last season. In 2017, the Gladiators barely escaped on the road, 17-14, while Riverheads routed the Trojans 38-0 at home in a 2016 regional contest.
Riverheads head coach Robert Casto said this Essex team is by far the best out of the three previous ones.
“They are big, fast and very athletic,” he said. “They are really good. They have more speed and diversity offensively instead of relying on one guy.”
Riverheads, the three-time defending Class 1 state champion, brings a 24-game winning streak into the showdown, one shy of tying the school record, which was set bridging the 2010 and 2011 seasons.
The two teams had three common opponents during the season, and they won all the meetings. Essex beat W&L-Montross twice 23-0 and 14-2, the latter coming in the Region 1A semifinals, while Riverheads opened the season with a 49-15 thrashing of W&L-Montross. The Gladiators crushed Colonial Beach 55-15 and Essex won its encounter 32-12. The Trojans started their season with a 42-24 win over Sussex Central, the team Riverheads blitzed 46-0 Friday in the Region 1B championship by holding the Tigers to one first down and minus 12 yards of total offense.
Both squads exhibit high-octane offenses. Essex has scored over 50 points in six games, including four times over 60, the last coming in Saturday’s Region 1A championship when the Trojans buried rival Rappahannock 60-28. Riverheads is averaging 47.9 points in 13 games, while Essex is at 44.5.
So that begs the question of which team’s defense can stop or slow down the other’s offense? The Gladiators have shown the ability to completely stifle offenses, giving up just 9.7 points per game. During three postseason romps, Riverheads has allowed only six points, while came late in the Franklin game against the reserves. If you factor in points allowed by the Riverheads starting unit, the number would be even lower.
The Trojans have a strong running attack led by Tahraun Hammond. Hammond has 1,030 yards on 138 carries and seven touchdowns. Quarterback Ashton Ashlock followed with 510 yards on 90 rushes and two scores, while Takeyo Day leads the team with 13 rushing TDs along with 437 yards on 49 runs. Avantae Banks has rushed for 303 yards on 41 carries and found the end zone six times.
Ashlock isn’t afraid to put the air in the air, completing 92-of-152 passes for 1,605 yards and 23 TDs, but he has thrown eight interceptions.
Day is Ashlock’s favorite target with 43 catches for 712 yards and nine scores, giving him 22 total touchdowns. Banks has 31 receptions for 575 yards and also nine TDs, while Kwell Fields has 186 yards on 12 catches and three scores.
But Riverheads counters Essex’s offensive weaponry with plenty of its own, starting with Zac Smiley, who is just 54 yards shy of 2,000 on the season despite missing one game and not playing in the fourth quarter of several others. The junior has 36 touchdowns, including four short runs last week against Sussex Central. Smiley has plenty of friends in the backfield to keep the defense honest with Cy Cox (480 yards), Cole Burton (461), Braeson Fulton (434) and Noah Smiley (347). Those five are only a small sample of the stable of running backs Casto can put on the field as 19 have rushes throughout the season.
“We are playing as well as we can play right now,” Casto said. “The team is healthy, so hopefully we can show up and have a good game.”
Coaches always talk about peaking at the right time of the season, but since the Gladiators are constantly winning, usually by large margins, how does Casto know when the team is at the pinnacle of performance?
“You can just tell by the way they play,” he said. “Are they lining up in the right spots, carrying out their reads and assignments, or not making the same mistakes twice. Simply executing what the coaches are telling them.”
Riverheads’ goal, as it is every season, is to be playing the final week in Salem, but Essex is the main focus right now.
“We have to take care of business this week before Salem enters our thoughts,” Casto said. “Essex is going to be the best team we have faced so far. There is no next week if we aren’t focused on Saturday. We have to execute every single play, and not take any off. Essex has the ability to score on every snap.
“A lot of teams reach this stage of the playoffs, but taking that next step is really difficult,” Casto said. “You almost have to play a perfect game.”
