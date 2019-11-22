GREENVILLE — Franklin’s second meeting with the Riverheads football juggernaut went as poorly as the first time nine years ago. In fact, it was far worse.
The Gladiators extended their winning streak to 23 straight games Friday night by riding the Broncos into the ground to the tune of a 59-6 beat down in the Region 1B semifinals.
In two playoff games, the Gladiators have outscored their overmatched opponents 104-6.
But the competition is going to get a lot tougher the rest of the way as the Gladiators seek their fourth consecutive Class 1 championship. The better opposition begins next Friday when Riverheads (12-0) hosts Sussex Central (10-2) for the Region 1B championship. Sussex Central advanced by routing Altavista 54-28. It will be the Tigers first trip to Greenville.
Riverheads and Sussex Central have met twice in the playoffs, and the Gladiators won both. The first time came at Sussex in the 2006 Group A, Division 1 state semifinals 24-14, and then in the 2016 Class 1 championship 49-6 after the Tigers had taken 6-0 lead.
Franklin, which joined Region 1B this season, had met the Gladiators in the 2010 Group A, Division 1 state semifinals in a home game where the Broncos showed themselves with pregame antics in an attempt to intimidate Riverheads. The ploy backfired miserably as the businesslike Gladiators behind the bruising running of Logan Moore and Jarrett Jack, who had all five touchdowns, crushed Franklin 35-8, and went on to win their third state championship.
There were no antics Friday from Franklin (4-8) in Greenville, but the outcome was just as emphatic as in 2010.
Instead of the duo of Moore and Jack doing the damage, the Air Casto connection of Elijah Dunlap-to-Braeson Fulton hooked up for three long scoring strikes in the first half, while the brother combo of Zac and Noah Smiley provided the ground punishment.
Dunlap completed all four pass attempts for 128 yards, while Fulton, who had signed his Division I baseball national letter-of-intent to JMU earlier in the day, proved he can catch more than little white balls at the hot corner with three receptions, all for TDs that covered 128 yards.
Zac Smiley had 115 yards and one score on eight carries. Aidan Miller had two TD runs and 71 yards on five rushes, while Noah Smiley carried four times for 67 yards and one score.
All told, the Gladiators shredded Franklin’s defense for 488 yards of total offense.
“The kids really played well,” Riverheads head coach Robert Casto said. “We had a great week of physical practices, and that translated into tonight.
“The line blocked well and the backs found the holes,” Casto said. “We didn’t have a lot of long drives. Elijah threw the ball great and did a good job of reading the coverage.”
Riverheads had its message sent before the first quarter was over, scoring on all five possessions for a 35-0 blowout, which turned into 45-0 by halftime.
Zac Smiley set the tone by returning the opening kickoff to Franklin’s 49. On the fifth snap, Miller walked in from 23 yards out.
Riverheads’ defense and special teams worked in unison to get the Gladiators back on the scoreboard. After the defense forced a three-and-out, Cole Burton partially blocked the punt that rolled dead at the 38. On the first play, Noah Smiley went up the middle for the TD, and a 14-0 lead just 4:04 in the game.
After Riverheads forced a punt, the Gladiators needed only three plays to go 80 yards, the final 55 when Dunlap faked a handoff and found a wide-open Fulton 15 yards behind the defense.
And it just kept getting worse for Franklin. The Broncos couldn’t fall on the directional kickoff, which Randy Cash recovered for the Gladiators at Franklin’s 39. Dunlap and Fulton ran the same play again on the first snap, and Fulton again was behind the defense for the easy pitch-and-catch TD pass.
Isaiah Dunlap intercepted a Franklin pass on the next series at the Broncos’ 32. Zac Smiley covered the yardage in two plays, the last from 10 yards with 34 seconds remaining in the first quarter, which finally mercifully for Franklin.
The Dunlap-Fulton tandem connected for a 34-yard strike late in the second quarter, and Peyton Skillman booted a 20-yard field goal on the half’s final play for a 45-0 blitz.
Riverheads’ reserves kept their foot push to the throttle to begin the second half as Miller scored from 11 yards out on the first possession. Then on the second snap of the fourth quarter, Isaac Hartless scampered in from the 5.
Riverheads missed recording its second straight postseason shutout when the Broncos found the end zone with five minutes remaining.
“We are getting better every week,” Casto said. “We are hitting our stride at the right time. We do less, not more in the postseason. Our execution is sharp right now.”
