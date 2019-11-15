GREENVILLE — The unbeaten Riverheads Gladiators began their quest for a fourth straight Class 1 state football championship Friday night by doing the expected, crushing the overwhelmed Rappahannock County Panthers 45-0 in the quarterfinals of the Region 1B playoffs.
The non-contest was a microcosm of how broken the playoff system is in Virginia where winless teams, or in the case of Rappahannock County, a one-win team is welcomed with open arms into the postseason. It’s a travesty that school administrators have to fix going forward. The time has come to revisit the old four-team regional fields when berths were actually earned and some teams were left on the outside looking in with winning records.
The Panthers, one of three one-win teams that made the playoffs around the state, had no business being on the football field opposite Riverheads. They had been outscored 453-13 in their last eight regular-season games, including 84-0 in the finale against Clarke County.
This is the first season in quite a while that Rappahannock County, a Bull Run District member, played a Virginia High School League-sanctioned schedule to be eligible for the postseason.
Normally the Gladiators had a first-round bye, but since the region increased in number from six to nine schools, the playoff field was expanded to eight, which created Friday’s debacle. At least winless Cumberland, owner of the state’s longest losing streak at 38, didn’t make the Region 1B field unlike the last two years at 0-10.
Riverheads head coach Robert Casto stole a page from the NBA, and employed his version of “load management,” sitting a few of his starters and the rest were on the sideline long before the first quarter was over. He turned it into a bye week the best he could under the circumstances.
“It is what it is. That’s the system will play by,” said Casto of the lopsided matchup. “Rappahannock played hard, but it’s just the way it was. We got out of the game healthy and everyone played. Now we move on to next week.”
Casto did everything in his power to keep the score down on the Panthers, which had only 16 players dressed. He didn’t rush the punter or field any punts, nor did the team have any pass attempts.
Next up for the Gladiators is a regional semifinal clash at home next Friday against fifth-seeded Franklin, which knocked off fourth-seeded Central Lunenburg 24-19. Riverheads and Franklin have a brief postseason history. The teams met in the 2010 state semifinals at Franklin, and the Gladiators rolled 35-8 en route to winning the Group A, Division 1 title.
Riverheads had its runners only tackled three times in the first quarter when the Gladiators erupted to a 35-0 lead. During the five possessions in the first 12 minutes, the Gladiators’ drives lasted 2, 1, 1, 2 and 2 plays. Not a hand was laid on any runner on their way to the end zone.
Braeson Fulton started the scoring barrage with a 63-yard bolt on his only carry of the game. Noah Smiley followed with a 73-yard romp up the middle, while Aidan Miller ran 42 yards. Panther turnovers set up the last two TDs, which came on Isaac Hartless’ 5-yard run and Chapman Smith’s 30-yard run.
Instead of piling up the score more in the second period, Casto elected for a 28-yard field goal from Peyton Skillman with the ball at the 1. But late in the quarter, freshman Luke Bryant, who spent the season on the jayvees, tallied his first career varsity TD with a 26-yard run.
Skillman came up just short on 47- and 48-yard field goal attempts in the fourth quarter, which would have tied and broken a school record.
Ten Gladiator rushers gained 457 yards. Bryant led the way with 105 yards on five carries, while Smiley had 79 yards on two rushes and Fulton’s one carry on the game’s second play covered 63.
Riverheads’ defense held the Panthers to minus 25 yards rushing and 102 yards of total offense. Junior Dylan McWhorter had an interception and fumble recovery, while Tylar Davis also pounced on a loose ball.
