SALEM — 26, 15, 0, 4, 7.
Those are the numbers that form a dynasty:
» 26 straight victories
» 15 wins in 2019
» 0 losses in 2019
» 4 consecutive VHSL Class 1 state titles
» 7 state overall championships
The Riverheads football program officially entered the rarefied air of dynasty status Saturday at Salem Stadium thanks to Cole Burton and a smothering defense.
Burton will forever go down in Riverheads football lore after the sophomore fullback ripped off a 60-yard touchdown run with 4:02 remaining, breaking a 24-all deadlock to give the Gladiators a heart-stopping 31-24 victory over the Galax Maroon Tide in a thrilling Class 1 state championship.
The Gladiators and Maroon Tide lived up to the hype and billing of the heavyweight fight between the two best teams in Class 1.
Galax took a 7-0 lead only to see Riverheads score the next 17 points, all in the second quarter, for a 17-7 advantage at halftime. The Maroon Tide sliced the deficit to 24-21 going to the fourth quarter before tying the game at 24-all on Eduardo Ortiz’s 31-yard field goal with 4:33 left in the game.
Riverheads needed only three plays to regain the lead and etch itself in the state’s history books with a rare 15-0 record and tying Highland Springs with the fourth consecutive trophy. It was the third time the Gladiators have finished unbeaten, matching the 2000 and 2010 seasons when they were 14-0.
And to think Saturday’s celebration may have never happened if Riverheads head coach Robert Casto hadn’t returned from his brief retirement to resume the coaching reigns.
“I was done,” said Casto, who announced his retirement in early January and didn’t think he would ever be standing on the Salem Stadium turf again. “I thought I would be sitting on a beach, but you know what, I’m very glad to be back. I’m fortunate to have another season. I feel the best I have felt in 20 years. I have a new outlook.”
The Gladiators could have been playing from behind instead of tied in the closing minutes, but the stifling defense made its biggest stand of the season prior to Burton’s heroics.
Galax had a first-and-goal at the three-inch line, but never could punch it over for a go-ahead touchdown. After stuffing Maroon Tide quarterback Cole Pickett for no gain on first down, Pickett bobbled the snap on second down and loss yardage to the 1. Then on third down, the snap from center eluded Pickett and he had to fall on the ball all the way back at the 14. Galax had to settle for Ortiz’s game-tying field goal.
“The defense was a little tired at the end, but they held their own and made the big plays when it counted the most,” Riverheads defensive coordinator Ray Norcross said. “That was a huge stand to keep them out of the end zone.”
Riverheads set up shop at its own 27 for the game-winning drive. After Braeson Fulton only gained a yard on first down, Burton hauled in a 12-yard pass from Elijah Dunlap to the 40, which turned out to be Dunlap’s only completion. Then lightning struck on the next play. Burton hit the fullback trap up the gut and was off on his 60-yard touchdown as the Riverheads cheering section went delirious.
“The hole opened up, and I was like hit it and get it,” said Burton, who didn’t have a carry in the first half for second straight week, but left his name in the lights when the game was on the line.
Casto has inserted Burton in the backfield two weeks in a row to give the defense a different look and the offense a spark. Burton, who had 95 second-half yards in the Region 1A championship rout of Essex, had 86 yards on only four carries against Galax.
“Cole gives us some more speed at the fullback slot,” Casto said. “I didn’t think we had that extra step that we needed in the first half.
“And the offensive line did a tremendous job all game and all season. They are the unsung heroes.”
After the Gladiators had taken the 31-24 lead, the defense needed one last stand to clinch the title and the school-record 26th straight win. The defense didn’t disappoint. Galax got the ball at its 21 and 3:50 on the clock. The Maroon Tide moved to Riverheads’ 36 with less than two minutes left. They never moved the ball another inch unless you want to count backward.
A holding penalty moved the ball back to Galax’s 47. After gaining nothing on second half, Jameson Stover sacked Pickett for a 7-yard loss to bring up fourth-and-30. Pickett’s desperation pass into a howling wind was tipped away at the last second by Elijah Dunlap. The celebration began in earnest.
“That was a crazy play,” Dunlap said. “The coaches said they would be throwing into the wind, so just wait for the ball, but the ball didn’t come and I reached up and just got my fingers on it. It was just insane.”
Dunlap threw a blanket over Zach Johnson, Galax’s 1,000-yard receiver, who was limited to two catches for 8 yards.
“Elijah didn’t give him anything,” the Riverheads coach said.
Casto said the wind was a huge factor in the game.
“The wind made them one-dimensional in the fourth quarter,” he said. “I knew if we could survive the third quarter with the wind against us, then they had to go into it in the fourth and wouldn’t be able to pass.”
The Gladiators were in business on the game’s first play when Fulton broke free for 40 yards to Galax’s 25, but were eventually stopped on downs at the 18.
Riverheads forced Maroon Tide punts on the first two series, but on the third, Denver Brown found a seam and ran in from 33 yards out for a 7-0 lead with 25 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The lead lasted just over a minute. On first down at the 20, Zac Smiley appeared he was going to be dropped for a 5-yard loss, but somehow escaped, and 58 yards later was tackled at Galax’s 22. Three plays later, Smiley covered the final 15 yards, tying the game at 7-all at the 10:44 mark.
The Gladiators put together a time-consuming 10-play drive that was kept alive by converting a fourth-and-2 and later getting a first down on an encroachment penalty on third down. The march bogged down at the 9, and Peyton Skillman’s 26-yard field goal gave Riverheads it first lead at 10-7 with 2:39 left in the half.
Then came one of the biggest plays of the game.
Pickett tried a screen pass in the middle of the field, but Smiley was right there for the interception, which he returned 45 yards to the house. That was the second straight year the Gladiators administered a back-breaking pick-6. Jaden Phillips had one in the third quarter in last season's state final against Chilhowie.
“Coach Norcross talked to me about the screen pass all week,” Smiley said. “I read my key and the pass was right there for me. That was a great feeling after just missing one earlier.”
Riverheads outgained the high-powered Maroon Tide 209-69 in the first half.
Galax cut the lead to 17-14 less than two minutes into the second half, but once again the Gladiators responded on their possession in three plays. Fulton had a 31-yard romp to Galax’s 45 and Smiley finished it with a 45-yard sprint to the end zone.
The Maroon Tide embarked on a 13-play, 63-yard drive that consumed over six minutes to close the gap to 24-21 going to the final 12 minutes. The big play was a 37-yard catch to the 5 when the receiver got behind the defense on third-and-11.
“Galax is a great team,” Casto said. “We all knew it was going to be a tough game. I think I aged 35 years today. That was simply a tremendous high school football game. It took everything we had to win that game. The fans definitely got their $10 worth watching it.”
Smiley finished with 135 yards on 17 carries and two TDs, plus his game-changing pick-6. Fulton missed 100 yards by four, while Burton had his 86 in the second half. The Gladiators outrushed Galax 373-184 and led 385-295 in total offense.
“Zac is a trooper like the rest of the guys,” Casto said. “They all work hard and play hard.”
The Gladiators will be in prime position to go for title No. 8 and five straight in 2020. They have only 12 seniors on the roster and lose roughly a handful of starters.
“We will get back to work early next year and see what happens,” Smiley said.
“We can’t take anything for granted,” Burton said. “It’s a Super Bowl for every team that plays us. Every game is just another game for us. We have to prepare the same way every game and every season.”
