GREENVILLE — Galax vs. Riverheads. Maroon Tide vs. Red Pride.
The football gods will be smiling down Saturday on Salem Stadium for that juicy Class 1 football state championship battle of titans.
Seldom in sports do we get games of destiny, but this one most certainly qualifies.
The Gladiators and Maroon Tide have been on a collision course since the summer when it was the general concensus they were going to be the two best teams in Class 1. Neither one disappointed once the season started, and rest assured, the two fan bases were eye-balling game results each and every Friday night.
Riverheads (14-0) is back in Salem for the fifth straight year, having won the last three championships. The Gladiators have six overall state titles since winning their first one in 2000.
Ironically it was Galax (12-1) that kept the Gladiators from entering Saturday’s game as four-time defending state champions instead of three. The Maroon Tide knocked off Riverheads, 7-6, in the 2015 championship when the Gladiators couldn’t convert a two-point conversion pass after scoring on the final play of regulation. That stands as the only time Riverheads has lost in a title game.
Riverheads got its revenge in 2016, going to Galax and thumping the Maroon Tide in front of their home fans, 63-21, in the state semifinals. The teams haven’t seen each other on the football field since.
Riverheads head coach Robert Casto minced no words when describing the 2019 version of the Maroon Tide.
“They are far and away the best team we have faced in the last couple seasons or more,” he said. “They are really, really good. They have a 12-1 record and last week dominated a previously unbeaten Patrick Henry-Glade Spring team (41-16). Galax is the real deal.”
Galax’s lone setback came on the road at Class 3 Northside when the Vikings finally gained separation in the second half for a 42-28 victory. The Maroon Tide only played a nine-game schedule during the regular season after Bland County shut down its program in the preseason because of the lack of players.
Galax’s offense is loaded with a 2,000-yard runner, 2,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard receiver.
“They are very balanced offensively,” Casto said. “They can hurt you in a lot of different ways.”
Quarterback Cole Pickett triggers Galax’s potent offense. He has completed 118-of-212 passes for 2,367 yards and tossed 35 TD strikes, while also running for 16 touchdowns.
Denver Brown does his damage on the ground with 2,174 yards on 209 carries, which averages out to 10.4 yards per carry and 167.2 yards a game. He found the end zone 25 times.
Zach Johnson is Pickett’s favorite target, hauling in 41 receptions for 1,056 yards, an average of 25.8 yards a catch, and had 21 TDs.
Casto said defensively the Maroon Tide aren’t as big as some teams the Gladiators have faced, but are extremely aggressive and display good techniques.
Riley Jo Vaught and Lee Peoples each have 23 tackles for losses, while Isaac Hawks has 17 and Daniel McKinney 16.
“Galax is the level of team you expect to see in the state championship,” he said.
The two teams had one common opponent during the regular season in Glenvar. Galax opened the season with a close 32-29 win over the Highlanders, while Riverheads came along a week later and pulled away in the second half for a 38-21 victory. The 21 points were the most allowed by the Gladiators’ defense, which came one other time at Skyline.
Since the Skyline game on Oct. 4, the defense, which had to replace nine starters, has recorded four shutouts and given up just 63 points in nine games. All told, the defense has given up 141 points in 14 games, including 21 in four playoff contests.
“The defense has come a long way since the beginning of the season,” Casto said. “The guys play as an unit. There are no superstars out there. It is a team defense philosophy. They all get after the ball on every play. We want as many hats on the ball as possible.
“Every day I’ve seen the defense get better and better,” he said. “They have given us everything they can give, and as coaches, that is all we can ask.”
While the defense has been throwing up a brick wall, the Gladiators’ offense has been devouring opposing defenses, scoring 679 points for a 48.5 average per game.
Zac Smiley went over 2,000 rushing yards on the season with his 122-yard effort in the Class 1 semifinals against Essex, including a 90-yard TD burst on Riverheads’ first play from scrimmage that sent the Trojans reeling from which they never recovered.
But Smiley isn’t a one-man show as Cy Cox proved Saturday with 92 yards, while Cole Burton added 95, all coming in the second half when Casto made some halftime adjustments to his backfield alignment.
As Casto said after the Essex game: “It is a luxury to have so many guys that can rotate in the backfield. We have other guys that are capable, so it’s pick your poison.”
But the longtime Riverheads head coach knows last week doesn’t mean anything now and talking about Galax doesn’t mean anything. It comes down to the players on the field and 48 more minutes of football in 2019.
“We have exhausted every practice schedule for the last five years, and that’s quite an achievement,” Casto said. “Whatever happens Saturday will happen. It’s not the end of the world. It’s just high school football.”
