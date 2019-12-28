Riverheads, Gap boys basketball teams take home victories

BUFFALO GAP — Riverheads and Buffalo Gap each picked up a victory Saturday on the second day of the Country Christmas Boys’ Basketball Shootout hosted by Buffalo Gap High School.
Riverheads held off a hot-shooting James River team in the first half to take a 60-49 victory while Gap scored 48 points in the second half to overtake Altavista 77-64.
Riverheads came out firing from the opening tip and quickly opened up a double-digit lead over the Knights.
Grant Painter opened the game with back-to-back threes and Honor Robinson worked inside for a bucket, giving the Gladiators an 8-0 lead.
After a 3-pointer by Ryan Steger put the Knights on the board. Elijah Dunlap hit a 3-pointer, Zach Adams scored inside and Robinson scored in transition to put Riverheads up 15-3. Steger and Dunlap traded 3-pointers before a foul shot by Robinson made the score 19-6.
James River closed the quarter with eight straight points as Steger personally shot the Knights back into the game. After a bucket by James River’s Patrick Clevenger, Steger knocked down two more 3-pointers to pull the Knights to within 19-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Steger opened the second quarter with two more long-range shots to give Altavista its only lead of the game, 20-19.
Riverheads responded with a 7-0 spurt and a defensive change, putting Deacon Moore on Steger to cool the James River sharpshooter down. Steger scored just four more points before exiting the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.
“Basically, Deacon didn’t let Steger shoot the open three,” Riverheads Head Coach Chad Coffey said. “He crowded him and made him put the ball on the floor. Deacon and Ryan [Farris] took turns and did a good job on him the rest of the way.”
After the Knights took the one-point lead, Riverheads controlled the rest of the quarter by a 20-11 margin to lead 39-31 at the half.
The lead was six, 46-40, at the end of the third quarter, but 3-pointers by Farris and Dunlap pushed the margin to 10 points, 52-42, early in the fourth quarter. A 5-0 spurt pulled the Knights to within five, 42-37, and the Gladiators gave James River several chances to inch closer by missing 4-of-5 foul shots. The Knights failed to take advantage and were only able to cut the margin to four, 53-49, with just over one minute left to play.
Riverheads then found the range at the foul line, making 7-of-9 in the final minute to put the Knights away, 60-49.
Robinson led the Gladiators with 17 points and Dunlap scored 14. Steger netted 22 for James River.
“Friday we had a chance to pull away and turnovers kept that from happening,” said Coffey. “Today we had a chance to pull away and we weren’t able to finish and make shots. Our defense and rebounding were there both days. Today I thought our offense was really good, but we couldn’t get shots to fall.”
Buffalo Gap trailed for the better part of three quarters against Altavista before taking the lead with a late third quarter surge.
Gap trailed 43-36 before a layup by Casey Lawrence and a 3-pointer by Andrew Weatherman made it a two-point game, 43-41.
After the Colonels added a free throw, Weatherman scored again to pull Gap within a point. Weston Smith then came up with a steal and fed Cameron Lyle for a layup, giving Gap its first lead of the game with 1:49 left in the third quarter. Lyle was fouled on the play and added the free throw for a 46-44 Bison lead.
Gap wasn’t finished as Smith hit from long range and Blake Holden scored on a drive to the bucket, pushing Gap’s lead to 51-44. Jayllen Jones hit two foul shots for the Colonels, but Smith tallied again from 3-point range as the third quarter ended with the Bison holding a 54-46 lead.
Altavista closed the margin to two points in the final quarter, 58-56, on a 3-pointer by Stuart Hunt, but Weatherman answered with a 3-pointer to push the lead back to five, 61-56. From that point, Gap hit 12-of-14 foul shots to pull away down the stretch for the 77-64 win.
“Last night against James River we were in a similar situation at halftime,” said Gap Head coach Chad Ward. “The main emphasis at half was taking care of the basketball against their pressure. Also, we wanted to keep working hard and playing defense.
“Defense has to be our backbone,” Ward continued. “We’re going to have to rely on our defense to create good scoring opportunities on offense.”
The Bison also received solid production off the bench as the reserves combined for 19 points and solid defense.
“We got some good play off the bench,” said Ward. “We had some guys in foul trouble so we needed people to step up and contribute. I thought Casey [Lawrence] came in and played really hard on defense for us. We’re going to need those guys to play well as we move forward.”
Weatherman paced the Bison with 22 points and Smith added 18. Jones led the Colonels with 23 points.
