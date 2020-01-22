Surging Riverheads ripped off its eighth straight victory Wednesday night after the Gladiators stifled the winless Waynesboro Little Giants 40-21 in nondistrict girls basketball.
Riverheads may have kept its winning spree intact, but it was far from any masterpiece. The Gladiators struggled with turnovers and a spotty offense, which was missing top outside shooter Hannah Grubb. Grubb is sidelined with a groin injury, but is hopeful to return next week.
Without Grubb, the Gladiators relied on Berkeley Tyree in the post. The junior abused the smaller Giants in the paint, recording a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds.
“Tyree is a worker,” Riverheads first-year head coach Preston Woods said. “She wasn’t getting a lot of her shots to fall in the first half, but she finally put it all together in the second.”
The Gladiators’ red-hot streak has propelled them into the No. 1 seed in Region 1B, which would bring home-court throughout the regional tournament. Riverheads holds a slim margin over 2019 Class 1 runner-up Surry County for the top spot with just over three weeks left in the regular season.
Riverheads (9-3) hasn’t lost a game since Dec. 14 when Class 3 Northside beat the Gladiators 65-61 at the Parry McCluer Invitational, which was the same day the football team was winning its fourth consecutive state championship.
While the offense had its issues, the Riverheads defense was solid all night. The Gladiators didn’t allow the Giants to score in double figures in any quarter. After giving up eight first-quarter points, Riverheads only allowed 13 over the final three periods.
Waynesboro (0-13), which scored 45 points in a loss at Harrisonburg on Tuesday, had a brief 2-0 lead before the turnover bug took center stage. The Gladiators scored the next eight points, four by Tyree, all coming off miscues by the Giants.
The Giants trimmed the deficit to 8-6, but Riverheads took a 12-8 lead after minute minutes following a stickback by Tyree. Waynesboro committed six turnovers in the quarter, leading to 10 points.
The turnover bug became contagious in the second quarter as the Gladiators had seven, but they managed to retain the lead by holding Waynesboro to four points.
While mistakes hurt the Giants in the first period, the offensive rebound killed them in the second. All eight second-quarter points by the Gladiators came off second-chance points, six by Tyree, as they led 20-12 at the break.
“We had a slow start,” Woods said. “It’s hard playing two road games back-to-back.”
Riverheads put the game out of reach by outscoring the Giants 11-4 in the third quarter as Tyree scored six more paint points.
Turnovers kept the Gladiators from making the final margin even wider.
“We just had a lack of focus out there,” Woods said. “We have to clean that up going forward.”
Both teams return to their respective district schedules Friday. The Gladiators host arch-rival Buffalo Gap, while the Giants are also at home to welcome Rockbridge County.
Riverheads made a clean sweep by winning the jayvee game 44-35. Taia Chandler led the Gladiators with 11 points and Brenna Collins added 10. For the Giants, Lillian Pietrowski, Mattie Ledford and Kaitlyn Hull all tallied seven.
