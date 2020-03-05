GREENVILLE — The Riverheads girls basketball team is going to have to become harden road warriors if the Gladiators want to bring home a Class 1 state championship.
The Gladiators began what they hope is a three-stop tour of eastern Virginia on Friday when they begin Class 1 play in the quarterfinals.
Riverheads (14-9) put itself in the position of having to survive on the road by losing in the Region 1B championship at Surry County, 46-40, in a game where the Gladiators shot a dreadful 13-of-27 at the foul line.
The first MapQuest destination is Lancaster High School where the Gladiators have a 6 p.m. clash with Region 1A champion Rappahannock (not to be confused with Rappahannock County, which Riverheads beat in the Region 1B quarterfinals).
Rappahannock, a member of the Northern Neck District, knocked off fellow NND rival Lancaster 43-28 in last Friday’s regional championship to improve to 20-6 on the season.
Riverheads first-year head coach Preston Woods doesn’t know a lot about Rappahannock.
“I know they are athletic and will likely press us with a 1-3-1,” he said. “We are going in sort of blind.”
Woods is confident the team has put the tough loss to Surry County behind them. The Cougars, who moved to Region 1B this year from 1A, have won four straight regional championships and played in the Class 1 title game the last two years, losing both times to Parry McCluer. In 2017, they lost to Parry McCluer in the state semifinals. The Blues won’t be around state play this year as they have already been eliminated, ending their three-year run of titles.
“The girls are excited to be back in the state tournament,” he said. “We were so close to beating Surry and that has given us a lot of confidence. The game came down to free throws. We definitely have been working on that this week in practice.”
Woods doesn’t have a problem knowing any game the Gladiators play now will be long trips. He would love for the final one, which would be the shortest, be the championship at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
“I think we play more focused on the road,” he said. “There isn’t much sitting around like when we play at home. The girls know they have a job to do when they get off the bus. It’s a whole different animal playing games in the eastern part of the state. You have to be focused from the start.”
One crucial issue the Gladiators have to overcome at the state level is the inconsistent play at times on the offensive end.
“We have the ability to play with anyone, but we have to play consistent,” Woods said. “Defense is not the issue. It is scoring. You have to put the ball in the hole. It doesn’t matter how many defensive stops you make if you can’t score.
“This is not the time of year for any lulls. We are playing well right now,” he said. “We must put it together for 32 minutes.
If the Gladiators come away with the win Friday, the next MapQuest destination would likely be Sussex Central High School on Tuesday where a rematch with Surry County looms large in the semifinals. This is the venue where the Cougars, who play Lancaster in their Friday quarterfinal, ended Riverheads’ season last year 74-54 in Gene Wassick’s final game as head coach before retiring.
“We can’t even think past Friday,” Woods said. “If we don’t care of business with Rappahannock, they is nothing for us after Friday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.