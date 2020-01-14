GREENVILLE — Two Augusta County rivals and a Shenandoah District opener. The perfect ingredients for an intriguing night of basketball.
Berkeley Tyree’s three-point play with 37.4 seconds remaining gave Riverheads the lead for good Tuesday night, and the Gladiators got their district schedule off to a roaring start with a thrilling 58-55 win over the Wilson Memorial Green Hornets in girls basketball.
The Gladiators had trailed by 11 midway of the third quarter, and were down 49-46 with 5:26 remaining before staging their winning rally.
Games have been few and far between for the Gladiators. Tuesday was only their third game since Dec. 19 and the first since Jan. 4. The game was played at a break-neck pace most of the night, which left Riverheads first-year head coach Preston Woods worried if his team would wilt coming down the stretch.
“I was definitely questioning the pace, and if we could keep it up for a whole game with our lack of playing time,” he said. “But the girls kept at it and battled to the end.”
Wilson (4-7, 0-1) was playing on back-to-back nights after securing a road win at Broadway, a game in which the Hornets scored a season-high 72 points in a 72-50 thrashing of the Gobblers.
“I am so proud of my girls, having to go to Broadway and then turn right around and play the district opener,” Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan said. “That was a tall task to overcome.”
The Hornets led 38-32 at halftime and used a 6-0 run to take their biggest lead of the game, 44-33, at the 4:26 mark of the third period.
Woods didn’t call a timeout, letting the girls take ownership of the situation.
“I had faith in them,” he said. “We were either going to play through it or Wilson was going to run over us.”
Hannah Grubb made her coach’s faith pay off, draining back-to-back 3s from the top of the key that ignited a closing 10-0 run to leave the Gladiators down 44-43 going to the fourth quarter. Tyree capped the spurt with two baskets in the paint off assists from Grubb.
“Hannah had good timing on those 3s,” Woods said. “It easier to play defense when the baskets are falling.”
After Grubb started the final period with a three-point play to put the Gladiators up 46-44, Wilson regained a 49-46 lead, capped by Korinne Baska’s triple.
The Gladiators responded with a 6-0 burst for a 52-49 margin, but Wilson scored the next five points to forge a 54-42 advantage with 52.8 seconds left. That would be the last time the Hornets enjoyed the upper hand.
Berkeley’s old-fashioned three-point play put the Gladiators up 55-54. Ashley Morani made 1-of-2 at the foul line to tie the game at 55 with 27.1 seconds, but Dayton Moore calmly sank two free throws with 18.7 seconds and Hannah Hoosier added one for a three-point lead. Hoosier sealed Wilson’s fate when she chased down the ball after missing the two foul shot.
Berkeley finished with a big double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Grubb added 17, including four 3s.
“We managed the game well at the end,” Woods said.
Bryan knows the game was a learning experience for her young squad “It was a game of runs, and we came out on the wrong end of the last one,” she said. “I think we mentally ran out of gas down the stretch. We haven’t been in a tight game at the end like this in two years, and the kids didn’t really know how the manage the game situations having not experienced them before.”
The first period was a wide-open affair as the two teams combined for 42 points, while featuring two ties and four lead changes.
The second quarter was eight minutes of runs. Wilson started on a 4-0 spurt for a 25-21 lead, but the Gladiators responded with an 11-0 surge, which Grubb ignited by banking in a 3-pointer from the left wing.
Not to be outdone, the Hornets finished the half by scoring the final 13 points for a 38-32 margin at the break. LeAnna Rankin started the blitz by drilling a triple, while Baska converted a turnover into a three-point play to give Wilson a 33-32 lead with 57.5 seconds left. Rankin drained her third triple of the half and Serenity Stacy made two free throws with three seconds showing for the six-point advantage.
Turnovers hurt both teams in the second period, especially the Gladiators, who gave the ball away 11 times. Wilson coughed it up seven.
“We did a good job overall minus the turnovers,” Woods said. “Moore handled the pressure and the bench played well. It was a team effort for sure.”
Riverheads (5-3, 1-0) is back on the court Wednesday for a nondistrict home game against Class 3 Rockbridge County. Both teams continue their district schedules Friday as the Gladiators head to Fort Defiance and the Hornets travel to Stuarts Draft.
“That was a big win to start a busy week,” Woods said.
Bryan knows the Hornets will be ready for the next county clash.
“We will bounce back. We are a good team,” she said.
The Gladiators rolled in the JV game, 27-15. Taia Chandler led the way with 12 points, while Alexis Davis added seven. For the Hornets, Hailey Flint had seven points.
