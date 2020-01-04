CROZET — The Riverheads girls basketball team earned its second victory in two days after narrowly escaping the Monticello Mustangs, 65-63, at Saturday’s fourth annual Play for Preemies Showcase at Western Albemarle High School.
The Mustangs took an early lead in the first quarter after junior Sariyah Hughes sank three free throws, followed by a 3-pointer from sophomore Cedasia Yates.
Berkeley Tyree led the comeback effort for the Gladiators, posting 10 of her career-high 24 points in the first quarter to chip away at the Mustangs’ lead.
“I knew [Berkeley] had it as soon as I saw her. It was just getting it in her brain that she was good enough to be where she is right now,” Riverheads first-year head coach Preston Woods said of his leading scorer. “She’s a good kid and she battles. That’s all I can ask.”
With less than one minute on the clock, sophomore Hannah Hoosier hit a trey of her own, giving the team a 21-19 lead over Monticello going into the second quarter.
Monticello tied the game up with two free throws from senior Zhynia Johnson, but a layup from Tyree flipped the score in Riverheads' favor, 23-21. With just under four minutes until the half, Monticello claimed the lead again with two bombs beyond the arc from Hughes and Yates.
A free throw from Riverheads' Hannah Grubb and two from sophomore Dayton Moore tied the game at 28 with less than minutes remaining. Two more free throws from Tyree, who shot 100 percent from the line in the 16 minutes, and a layup from junior Savanna Crawford put Riverheads back on top, 32-28.
Hoosier hit her second 3-pointer of the game, giving her team a five-point lead with two minutes left in the first half. Despite Yates hitting her third triple for the Mustangs, the Gladiators clung to their five-point advantage, 40-35, going to the break.
The second half brought a much more physical game for the Gladiators, who saw almost all of their starters get into foul trouble.
“I had three fouls, and I knew my team needed me at that point. My coach took me to the side and said, ‘Hannah, we need you in this game’ and that’s when I realized I had to pull myself together,” Grubb said. “We did a really good job of calming the game down all together and just keeping it calm.”
Monticello closed in on Riverheads' five-point lead, sinking five of the team’s six free throws. Yates' fourth and final 3-pointer of the game came with 3:20 left in the third, but Grubb responded with one of her own.
The Mustangs battled back to grab a 49-48 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
“We played through it," Woods said. "I questioned myself a little bit putting them in with the foul trouble, but those kids have it in them and know when to say when. They’re good kids and they’ve been around the game long enough that they know how to adjust.”
Monticello’s Riley Davis scored at the start of the fourth, putting the Mustangs ahead 51-48. Tyree tied the game up at 51 with the old-fashioned three-point play, while Mackenzie Sacra followed with a bucket as Riverheads regained the lead.
Katelyn Williams’ layup with five minutes left in the game was the last time the Mustangs would be in a winning position.
Grubb hit her fourth 3-pointer, and Sacra and Tyree chipped in two points each, solidifying the Gladiators' narrow 65-63 victory.
“We really picked it up defensively,” Woods said. “We went almost two-and-a-half weeks without playing. I figured we would drop off a little bit from where we were, but we came out here in the first half and put up 40. We just need a little more consistency. Defensively, we get better and better each day. We work our butts off, and I can’t ask for anything better than that.”
Riverheads (4-3) is idle again until Jan. 14 when the Gladiators open their Shenandoah District schedule at home against county rival Wilson Memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.