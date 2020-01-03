GREENVILLE — Riverheads used a 14-0 outburst in the first quarter Friday night to seize control, and the Gladiators ushered in 2020 with a workmanlike 55-23 triumph over the winless Waynesboro Little Giants in nondistrict girls basketball.
Both teams were coming off long holiday layoffs, having not played since Dec. 20, and the rust showed in the early going more so on Waynesboro as the Giants committed 14 first-quarter turnovers that led to 12 Riverheads points.
“Different day, same song,” Waynesboro head coach Kevin Loker said. “Too many turnovers. Then we get tired, and that leads to more turnovers. We have no margin for error.”
The Gladiators scored the first four points of the game before Waynesboro’s Cierra Bruce answered with a pair of baskets for a 4-all deadlock. That proved to be the end of the line for the Giants.
Mackenzie Sacra started and finished the game-breaking 14-0 burst with baskets, while Savanna Crawford also dropped in a pair of buckets. Riverheads’ final six points of the run came following turnovers.
Dayton Moore’s driving layup after Waynesboro’s 14th miscue of the quarter gave the Gladiators a 20-6 advantage after eight minutes.
“The defensive effort was our best of the season,” Riverheads first-year head coach Preston Woods said. “We got after it out there.”
Riverheads (3-3) extended its lead to 20, 29-9, with a 9-1 run that featured a pair of baskets from Berkeley Tyree. The Gladiators took a 34-16 margin into the break.
Bruce tallied 11 of her team’s 16 first-half points despite picking up two fouls less than three minutes into the game. With only six players on the roster and being the only reliable scoring threat, Bruce had to be on the court.
The Gladiators substituted freely in the second half, working on different combinations for Shenandoah District play, which begins in less than two weeks.
“Scoring has been our main problem,” Woods said. “Some games we score and some games we don’t. That worries me going forward.
“But these kids work hard every day, and that is all I can ask,” Woods said.
Tyree led the Gladiators with 16 points, while Moore contributed 13.
Bruce finished with 15 of her team’s 23.
The Gladiators have a quick turnaround as they play 11 a.m. Saturday against Monticello in the fourth annual Play For Preemies Showcase at Western Albemarle High School. Buffalo Gap is also participating in the six-game event that raises awareness and funds for premature births at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital in Charlottesville and Carilion Clinic Children’s Hospital in Roanoke. The Bison play the last game of the day at 7:45 p.m. against the host Warriors.
“We subbed a lot tonight to hopefully make it a bit easier Saturday,” Woods said. “Monticello is going to be a good test. Both teams seem to be evenly matched. Hopefully the group I saw on the court tonight shows up Saturday, but with the quick turnaround, who knows.”
Waynesboro (0-8) has three home games next week, starting Tuesday with Staunton. Then Fluvanna County comes to town Wednesday before opening Valley District play Friday against Broadway.
Riverheads won the JV game 31-27 behind Taia Chandler’s nine points. Paris Morgan had a game-high 14 for the Giants, while Tyleah Cabell added eight.
Riverheads 55, Waynesboro 23
WAYNESBORO (23) — Sprouse 1 0-0 2, Bruce 6 3-3 15, Obiyo 1 0-0 2, O’Neill 0 1-2 1, Ruiz 1 1-2 3, Simmons, TOTALS 9 5-7 23.
RIVERHEADS (55) — Sellers 2 1-2 5, Crawford 2 0-0 4, Sacra 2 0-0 4, Bryan 2 0-0 4, Lee 1 0-0 2, Moore 6 1-3 13, Campbell 2 0-0 4, Clem 1 0-0 2, Grubb 0 2-2 2, Tyree 5 5-6 15, Leigh, Hoosier, TOTALS 23 9-13 55.
WAYNESBORO 6 10 1 6 — 23
RIVERHEADS 20 14 11 10 — 55
