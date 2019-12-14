SALEM — The game had just ended with yet another Riverheads state championship —its fourth in a row — when a fan’s voice rose clearly above the cheers and clanging cowbells shouting, “Thanks for coming back Robert!”
Although capturing state titles has become almost routine for the Gladiators, this one was a little different.
First, it was a nail-biter, something that is oddly foreign to Riverheads fans. But secondly, in early 2019, not a single person in the stadium could have imagined the scenario Saturday of head coach Robert Casto standing in the middle of the field clutching yet another state trophy and being mobbed by players clad in red.
It wasn’t supposed to happen. It shouldn’t have happened. Not long after winning his third championship in a row last year and seventh overall, Casto announced his retirement. Another coach, Thad Wheeler, was hired and met once with his prospective Gladiators and coaching staff. Not long after that, Wheeler opted out of the job, citing family medical reasons.
The Riverheads community was stunned.
Not only were the defending state champions without their beloved Casto, but the Riverheads football ship was rudderless. And then the clouds parted and Casto stepped out of retirement and back onto the gridiron. Things were again right in Red Pride country.
Senior Elijah Dunlap, who not only quarterbacked Saturday’s winning effort, but helped break up Galax’s Hail Mary pass that could have set up a game-tying score with about a minute left in the game, reflected back on the course of events this past spring.
“We knew there would be some changes, but we knew that we had a lot of players back, so we were all planning on playing,” he said.
However, when he and his teammates learned of Casto’s return he said they breathed “a sigh of relief.”
“We were just grateful that Coach was back," Dunlap said. "He is the best coach ever. We knew we had another shot at (the state championship).”
Another senior, center Gage Maxfield, agreed. The 6-4, 315-pound senior, said that he was planning to play his senior year no matter who was at the helm.
“It was lovely to have (Casto) back," he added. "He is just the best coach. He connects with us and cares about us even outside of football. It is always good for a returning player to have a returning coach, especially for his senior year."
Senior Braeson Fulton, who rushed for 96 yards Saturday, said learning about Casto’s return was “cool.”
“At the end of the day we could focus on football," he said. "Casto is awesome. He has done a lot for us and I can’t thank him enough.”
Senior Blake Davis-Hodges admitted to being a little concerned with the uncertainty of this spring.
“I was definitely worried, but when I heard he was coming back, all my worries went away because he is such a great football coach," Davis-Hodges said. "I am just grateful for the opportunity to play on this team."
Although only a junior, star running back Zach Smiley gives plenty of credit to Casto for returning and getting the Gladiators back to the title game.
“I loved to hear that Coach was coming back," he said. "I love him, respect him, and what he’s doing. Winning the state championship again is amazing. It is what you play for all year."
One person who didn’t breathe a sigh of relief when he heard that Casto was returning is sophomore Josh Watson. He hadn’t been worried because he is new to the program, having transferred to the school this year from Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg. But, thinking about it now, he says that he is grateful the long-time Gladiator coach came back.
“Meeting Casto for the first time was very shocking," Watson said. "Coach Casto is black and white; there is no gray with him. If you meet his standards, you will play for him. I wouldn’t trade this year for anything and I am looking forward to the next two years of playing football at Riverheads."
Perhaps the person most surprised at the turn of events from the beginning of 2019 to the end was Casto himself.
“I never thought I would be here," he said. "I thought I was done and that I would be sitting on a beach somewhere. But I am very glad that I came back.”
And so is the Riverheads community. Nine months after those worrisome times, things are right in Gladiator country. And the school is making room in the trophy case for another state championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.