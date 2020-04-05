To have the opportunity to skip school for weeks or even months is every student’s dream, right?
That is exactly what is happening across the Commonwealth because of the coronavirus, and for many like Riverheads senior Peyton Skillman, the dream has actually turned into a nightmare. But Skillman and many of his classmates are finding ways to cope and keep active.
The student-athlete and his five-year-old golden retriever, Bentley, have been getting in their morning exercise each day in hopes of playing intramural soccer at James Madison University and possibly walking onto the football team as a kicker this fall.
Skillman’s name should be familiar to Gladiator football fans as he has held down the kicking slot for Riverheads during the last three state championship seasons. Over his career, he totaled 289 total points (247 PATs and 14 field goals), making him the second leading high school kicker in Virginia history (behind Riverheads’ Sam Goodson) and the sixth best in the nation. In three years, he missed only six PATs, two of which were blocked. He also holds both the state and Riverheads school record for most PATs in a season (94) and Riverheads records for most field goals in a career (14). He has earned either first or second-team honors as a placekicker each of his three seasons on the varsity with this year’s district, regional and state spots all being on the first team.
But despite the accolades, soccer is his real love. Skillman has played center back with great success on the varsity Gladiator soccer team since his freshman year and has earned slots on the district, regional and state all-star teams. In his sophomore year, the Gladiator soccer team advanced to the state semifinals and made the regional semifinals his junior year.
“I have played soccer since I was five years old. I only played football for three years,” Skillman said, adding that coach Robert Casto recruited him for kicking skills after the graduation of the school’s previous kicker. “Coach Casto usually recruits soccer players as kickers, and he talked to me about being the replacement kicker.”
This year, his senior campaign, was going to be a challenge with opportunities and possibilities, noted the Gladiator athlete.
“We have a brand new coach and a very young team, so we were hoping to make a run in the post season but were really focusing on improving and building our skills as a team,” he said.
Unfortunately, it looks like that opportunity has disappeared and the students must now turn to online learning to finish out the year. In addition to athletics, academics are important to Skillman, who ranks in the top 10 in his class and attended Governor’s School last year. He is vice president of the National Honor Society and has been involved in student government for four years.
Looking ahead to the fall, Skillman will be attending James Madison University and pursuing a degree in the medical field.
In the meantime, he is just trying to make the best of the situation and keep himself fit and active. In addition to his daily walks and runs with Bentley, he has been riding his bicycle and hiking.
“To me, it is very important,” Skillman said of his push to get outside and exercise every day. “I have always been a very active kid, and I need to do at least one thing a day or I don’t feel good about myself.”
