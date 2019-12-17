Riverheads junior Zac Smiley was named Class 1 offensive football player of the year by the Virginia High School League on Tuesday, while head coach Robert Casto took coach of the year honors.
The announcement comes just mere days after the Gladiators claimed their fourth state championship in a row against the Galax Maroon Tide at Salem Stadium in Salem on Dec. 14.
Smiley, the team's star running back, finished the championship game with 135 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. Casto announced his retirement last spring, but returned to Riverheads this season — coaching the team to a perfect 15-0 season this year.
Several other Riverheads team members earned first- and second-team all-state honors.
Those receiving offensive first-team nods include senior Gage Maxfield at center; juniors Collin Armstrong and Spencer Hostetter on the o-line; Smiley at running back; senior Peyton Skillman at kicker; and senior Braeson Fulton offensive all-purpose.
On the defensive side, senior Jameson Shover took first-team defensive honors, while senior Elijah Dunlap was named first-team defensive back. Smiley also received a first-team nod as a defensive linebacker.
Senior receiver Braeson Fulton received a second-team all-state nod for his performance as a receiver. Junior defensive end Dave Brooks and junior defensive back Isaiah Dunlap rounded out the Gladiators second-team all state defensive list.
For the complete Class 1 all-state football team list, visit vhsl.org/football.
