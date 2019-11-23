SALEM — For the second consecutive season, the Riverheads High School volleyball team reached the final match of the season.
But, for the second straight year, the Gladiators fell one match short of the ultimate prize, losing to another team from the southwest part of the state in the championship.
Auburn High School from near Christiansburg, defeated the Red Pride 25-21, 25-21, 16-25 and 25-19 to capture the Class 1 title at the Salem Civic Center on Saturday afternoon.
“We had all the momentum in the third set; it was right there for us — I think we got comfortable,” said Riverheads head coach Nyssa Stapleton.
Auburn, with a strong front line led by sophomore Allyson Martin, withstood a strong challenge in the first set from Riverheads.
The Eagles, the Region C champions, broke a 14-all tie on a Martin kill and pulled away from there.
Riverheads, the Region B champion, got within 22-19 on a kill by sophomore Kendyl Argenbright, but could get no closer. A dink on set point by Martin put the Eagles up 1-0.
The second set ended the same way, but Riverheads started to figure out the Auburn attack, spurting to a 7-2 lead on a pair of kills by Argenbright and one each from junior Sydney Phillips and senior Abbey Eavers.
But Auburn began chipping away at the Gladiators’ lead and tied the set at nine on a kill by senior Addy Huff.
Riverheads got the lead back on a block by Argenbright, and an ace from sophomore Dayton Moore.
But the Eagles surged back ahead, going in the lead for good (17-16) on a Martin kill to fend off another challenge from the Gladiators.
Riverheads, down two sets to none, came roaring back in the third set, outplaying the Eagles to force a fourth set.
The Gladiators went up 19-8 after a kill from junior Lauren Reese and an ace from Eavers and cruised in, Argenbright put down the kill on set point.
Unfortunately for the Gladiators (22-4), the Eagles grabbed the momentum back in the fourth set. Riverheads made four straight hitting errors to begin the set and Auburn (28-2) took full advantage.
Riverheads dug itself out of that hole with ace serves from Phillips and Eavers and a pair of kills from Argenbright to draw even at 15-all.
But Martin went back on attack, scoring the next two points on kills and the Gladiators never recovered as the Eagles scored six consecutive points.
Still, the Gladiators fought on. An Argenbright kill and two well-placed dinks from sophomore Gracie Fulton kept the Riverheads hopes alive, but senior Rachel Harding won match point on a kill, dashing the Gladiators’ goal.
“This was the last game for the seniors so we gave everything we had,” Harding said. “We were so close last year and that gave us motivation.”
Auburn fell to Patrick Henry Glade-Spring in the semifinals last year and defeated them on the way to the title match against Riverheads. The Gladiators were swept in the state final to Patrick Henry last season.
Martin led the Eagles with 23 kills, while sophomore setter Anna McGuire assisted on 44 points. Defensively, senior Jaylin Shepherd led Auburn with 21 digs.
For Riverheads, Phillips had 14 kills and Argenbright had 13 kills with 17 digs. Eavers finished with eight kills but had four solo blocks, two block assists and two aces.
Sophomore setter Dayton Moore assisted on 36 Riverheads points and led the defense with 20 digs and added a pair of aces.
Senior libero Samantha Persinger had 17 digs and three aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.