WARSAW — The Riverheads High School volleyball team is going back to the state championship match.
With a three-set sweep of homestanding Rappahannock on Tuesday in the Class 1 state semifinals, the Gladiators clinched a spot in the state final for the second straight year.
Riverheads (23-3) faces Region C champion Auburn (30-2), in the VHSL Class 1 state championship match at noon on Saturday in Salem.
Getting off the bus after a long trip Tuesday, the Gladiators were spot on, thundering through the first set 25-6, as the shocked Raiders couldn’t muster a response.
Leading 9-6, Riverheads broke away, scoring 16 unanswered points, with Gracie Fulton serving 15 points in a row.
Then, the Red Pride ran off the first four points of the second set, looking to cruise again.
But Rappahannock had other ideas and the momentum started to turn.
The Raiders rallied back from a 12-6 deficit, closing to within 15-14 after a Riverheads misshit.
Senior Abbey Eavers stemmed the tide with a back row kill, briefly silencing the Raiders crowd, which had suddenly come to life.
Riverheads successfully held off the Raiders challenge, as junior Sydney Phillips came to the rescue with a kill and two ace serves and the visitors won 25-19.
“We told them not to get too comfortable,” said Riverheads head coach Nyssa Stapleton. “We had to go back and try to win every single point.”
The Gladiators easily won the third set despite a slow start. A pair of aces by libero Samantha Persinger got the Gladiators back on track and they broke away, winning 25-15. Phillips served an ace on match point.
Sophomore Dayton Moore assisted on 30 points from her setter position and also had four kills, four digs, two blocks and an ace, while Eavers led in kills with a dozen, with three blocks and five digs.
Phillips contributed seven kills, nine digs
