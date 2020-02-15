GREENVILLE — Hosting the combined Region A and Region B Wrestling Tournament, the Riverheads Gladiators took home their fourth regional championship in a row, dominating a field of 10 other teams, including eight from Region 1A and two others from Region 1B.
“It’s outstanding,” said Riverheads head coach Scott Swatts, who was named Coach of the Year for the season.
Putting 11 of 14 weight classes in the finals, the Gladiators outdistanced second-place Lancaster for the title, racking up 279.5 points to 169.5 for Lancaster.
“It takes working hard to do this,” Swatts said. “It takes a village and we have an excellent middle school feeder program.”
The Gladiators are very young this season, with 13 freshmen; putting five of those freshmen in Saturday’s finals.
Three of the finals that Riverheads competed in went into overtime periods.
Two of the finalists were seniors Lane Cash and Jonah Robson, who have now been a part of all four of the Red Pride’s regional championships.
Both Lane Cash and Jonah Robson won their bouts in exciting fashion in their title matches.
In the 145-pound final, Lane Cash came from behind. Trailing 4-1 to Northampton’s Aizmani Joseph going into the third period, he tied up the match at six-all, aided by three penalty points on Joseph for stalling. The Riverheads’ senior then came through with a takedown in overtime to claim the 8-6 victory.
Then in the 220-pound final, Jonah Robson also won in overtime, winning a 3-1 decision over Rappahannock County’s Edgar Gonzales Flores. The two evenly-matched grapplers each scored an escape point in regulation, but Robson prevailed, scoring a takedown in overtime.
“I knew I was capable and I had confidence,” Robson said. “I’ve come up short the last three times and I knew it was time to bear down and get this one. This was my last ride (at regionals) and I was nervous at first but I stayed patient.”
One of the freshmen who won Saturday was heavyweight John Wood, who wrestled in the final match of the day.
Wood was overwhelmed by Lancaster’s Steven Wilmore trailing 9-1 in the third round. But somehow, Wood turned Wilmore and in a stunning upset, pinned the Lancaster sophomore.
Wood admitted that he didn’t even know what the score was when he turned the bout around in his favor.
“I put an arm over and flipped him over,” Wood said. “He had strength, speed and energy.”
Coach Swatts was excited in Wood’s perseverance.
“He got himself in a good position and he used his (Wilmore’s) pressure against him.”
In the first match of the finals, another Riverheads’ freshman, Ethan Eppard won his 106-pound match with a 12-4 decision over Franklin’s Bishop Joyner.
Riverheads then picked up back-to-back second round pins by sophomore Jude Robson at 113 and junior Camden Cook-Cash at 120.
In another thrilling final that went an extra period, Middlesex junior Parker Smith decisioned Riverheads freshman Jax Allebaugh 13-11 with a takedown in overtime.
Another Riverheads freshman, Cody Cash, improved to 36-1 this season with an 8-2 decision over Aaron Miles of Mathews County in the 132 final.
At 160, Riverheads sophomore Kaelin Kwiecinski made the final but fell to Tanner Schaller of Mathews by technical fall.
At 182, Quinton Dixon of Mathews won a tough 5-3 decision over Riverheads junior Trevor Roberts.
Still another Riverheads freshman, James Hagy ran into a hot wrestler in Lancaster senior Adam Whitmore in the 195 final.
Adam Whitmore came into the bout undefeated on the season and claimed the win by pin over Hagy, winning the region’s Outstanding Wrestler of the Year award.
The top six wrestlers in each weight class advance to Friday’s Class 1 State Tournament, so in addition to the 11 Riverheads finalists, the Gladiators’ freshman Colby Cash (fifth at 138), junior Evan Ross (third at 152) and freshman Luke Bryant (third at 170) all advance to states. This gives Riverheads an entire field of wrestlers heading to Salem. The Gladiators’ full contingent will tangle with the likes of powerhouses Grundy, Rural Retreat and Grayson County from Southwest Virginia.
“I loved it,” Swatts said. “In practice we condition to go six rounds (three regulation rounds and a possible three overtime rounds), so going one overtime shouldn’t be hard for us.”
Class 1, 2 and 3 schools all compete at Salem in their respective divisions, so Riverheads will be joined at the finals by Buffalo Gap, Staunton and Stuarts Draft wrestlers in Class 2 and Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial in Class 3 next weekend.
