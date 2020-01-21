STAUNTON — Stuart Hall’s Ruby Adkins poured in a career-high 40 points Monday night, sparking the Dragons to a 69-53 victory over Roanoke Valley Christian in nonconference girls basketball.
The Dragons, who have won two straight after suffering their first two losses of the season, surged to a 38-18 halftime advantage and never were challenged in the second half.
Stuart Hall (7-2) hits the road Wednesday to Miller School.
