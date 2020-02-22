STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian’s season came to a close Saturday after the Crusaders dropped a tough 46-41 decision to Blue Ridge Christian in the consolation game of the VACA North Region boys basketball tournament.
The shorthanded Crusaders put up a valiant fight, but came up short down the stretch. Ridgeview played without leading scorer Levi Nice, who re-injured his knee in Friday’s semifinal loss to rival Stuart Hall. Nice had injured his knee at the start of the season, but was able to return after the holiday break.
Edward Riley led the Crusaders with 12 points.
Blue Ridge Christian advances to next week’s VACA state tournament, while Ridgeview finishes the season with an 8-12 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.