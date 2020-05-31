GREENVILLE — When area schools closed in mid-March, any plans for a spring sports season came crashing to a halt as well.
Among the other ceremonies and flourishes that highlight a senior season for many area athletes is the opportunity to make a public announcement to the press about their plans for post-graduation athletic participation.
At Riverheads High School on Thursday, however, six athletes did get one final moment to shine and let everyone know that there was more on their future sports agendas.
Gage Maxfield (football), Ryan Kehrer and Tyler Wilmer (running), Michael Robertson and Elijah Dunlap (baseball) and Lane Cash (wrestling) plan to take their skills to the next level. Six special individual ceremonies were held for each athlete and their families in the school auditorium Thursday afternoon.
Maxfield, the son of Keisha and Jeff Maxfield, was the star center for the Gladiators this year in their march to the state football title. Maxfield, who was all state at Riverheads, announced that he will play for East Coast Prep for a postgraduate football program with an eye toward finding a Division I school interested in him. East Coast is in Massachusetts, and Maxfield hopes to hone his skills on the offensive line. Maxfield’s grandmother Kathy Stacks also was in attendance Thursday.
Kehrer will be going to Mary Baldwin University where he will specialize in the 400 meters on the track team.
“This is an opportunity to run again (after missing the spring season) and get the education I need,” he said.
Kehrer, who plans to major in psychology hoping to eventually become a therapist, ran cross country at Riverheads in addition to being on the track team. Kehrer is the son of Kristi and Ted Kehrer and the grandson of Wanda and Calvin Craig.
Wilmer will be running cross country as well as the 800 and mile for Roanoke College. He ran cross country, indoor and outdoor track at Riverheads and placed third in the state in the 800 last spring. He was there with his parents Jesse and Andy Wilmer and his grandparents John and Georganne Ludt.
Probably one of the most disappointed athletes at Riverheads this spring were the baseball players who had their sights set on a state title. A number of the players on that team will be taking their talents to the next level.
Among them is Michael Robertson, who will be going to Mary Baldwin as a utility player. Robertson, who plans to major in physical therapy, is looking forward to the opportunity to be a part of the school’s brand new collegiate baseball team.
“It is a brand new start,” he said. “The MBU location is pretty cool and this is the first year that there is an official team so it is nice to be a part of that and to be close to home.”
Robertson was at the signing ceremony with his mother Michelle Robertson.
Also playing baseball is Elijah Dunlap who will take his talents to Bridgewater College where he will pitch and play second base.
“I am looking forward to making new friends and starting a new chapter in my life and challenging myself,” he said.
Dunlap plans to major in biology to eventually attend dental school. The athlete, who also played football and basketball at Riverheads, just had his wisdom teeth out and admits to staying awake during the operation so that he could ask some questions of the dentist. Dunlap is the son of Victoria and John Dunlap.
Dunlap and Robertson as well as their classmate Grant Painter, who will play baseball for James Madison, will be playing in the Rockingham County Baseball League this summer when play resumes July 1. Dunlap will play for Grottoes, Robertson for Montezuma and Painter for Clover Hill.
The final athlete honored Thursday was Lane Cash, who captured the state wrestling title this year and was runner up last year.
Although Cash has not chosen a school yet, Averett, Roanoke and Ferrum are vying for his attention and all want him to wrestle for them. Cash, whose record was 38-4, wrestled this year at 145 pounds but plans to wrestle at 141 in college.
“I always look forward to bettering myself,” Cash said of the opportunity to participate in the collegiate world.
His parents, Lucas and Stephanie Cash, were with him on Thursday.
